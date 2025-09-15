Washington, United States. 17th Mar, 2025. Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor speaks briefly to the media in the White House Press briefing Room in Washington, DC, on Monday, March 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has announced he is withdrawing from the race for the Irish presidency.

McGregor had been due to address meetings of Dublin City Council and Kildare County Council later on Monday in an attempt to get onto the ballot paper for October's election. To be eligible to run, a candidate must be nominated either by 20 members of the Irish parliament or four local authorities. They must also be an Irish citizen over the age of 35. The sportsman announced his decision in a post on social media. "I have been truly humbled by the support and encouragement I have received canvassing the length and breadth of our great Island meeting and speaking with the 'forgotten Irish' who feel abandoned and ignored by Establishment woke politics," he wrote. The controversial sportsman also hit out at the nomination process candidates must go through to feature on the ballot, claiming it is "fixed to ensure only Establishment approved candidates may be selected." "Following careful reflection, and after consulting with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy from this presidential race," he added. "This was not an easy decision, but it is the right one at this moment in time."

In the lengthy social media post, McGregor also hinted that he might contest the presidency again. "I want to assure the people of Ireland that this will not be my last election. You will see me canvassing again in the future, fighting for your rights and representing the best interests of our nation," he wrote. "This is not the end, but the beginning of my political journey. I am driven by a commitment to improve lives, defend rights, and serve the Irish people with dedication and integrity." McGregor, a controversial sporting figure, had hit out at Irish premier Micheal Martin earlier this year, with the leader declaring he does not "take too much note" of criticism levelled at him by the mixed martial art (MMA) fighter. The fighter initially announced his plans to run in a striking Instagram post, which pictured him posing with his young child in front of a private jet, wearing a 'Make Ireland Great Again' cap - apparel modelled in the vein of Trump's MAGA merchandise. Following the controversial star's meeting with Trump on St Patrick's Day in March, Ireland's most senior figures hit out at the sportsman's scathing comments suggesting he does not represent Ireland.

In November, the MMA fighter was found to have raped a woman in a civil case held in Dublin. McGregor criticised the government on a range of issues during discussions with US President, as he labelled Trump's work ethic "inspiring" during the pair's Oval Office meeting In return, the US president described McGregor as "fantastic". Taking to Instagram after announcing his leadership bid, the MMA fighter wrote: "Ireland must fully implement the EU Migration Pact by June 12, 2026. "So between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President. "The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? "Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! "For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum."

