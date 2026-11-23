Following the high-profile conviction of Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault, and the publication of allegations against David Walliams, which he denies, politicians and the press have taken the opportunity to cultivate a classic moral panic over the age of consent.

I completely recognise how uncomfortable we are with the fact that, in law, it is perfectly legal for a man in his 40s or 50s to engage in a consenting sexual relationship with a girl that is 16 or 17. There is no question that these interactions are inappropriate and have the potential for exploitation, and it is no bad thing that societal attitudes have shifted so that such relationships are increasingly taboo. It is also true that predatory men in positions of power or trust do take advantage of younger, less powerful people, and these behaviours should be dealt with harshly when they cross the line into criminality.

However, what is an entirely different thing altogether is how the law on consent, which is already highly convoluted, can be adjusted to reflect this discomfort without creating more room for misapplication, misinterpretation, or abuse. In my view, raising the age of consent to 18, and therefore bringing it in line with both the law on intimate images and laws on marriage, is the more straightforward option that would do the most to protect children from predatory adults.

Presently in law, no child under the age of 16 can legally consent to sexual activity with anyone who is 16 or over. Whilst the authorities sometimes show sensible discretion in cases involving teenagers, it is technically illegal for a person who is 16 to have sex with a partner who is 15 - but perfectly legal for a man who is 45 to have sex with a 16-year-old girl, provided he is not in a position of trust like a teacher or a social worker.

At the same time, whilst it is currently legal for a 20-year-old and a 16-year-old to have sex, it is illegal for them to record themselves or exchange intimate images - in law, any sexualised image depicting a person under the age of 18 constitutes an indecent image of a child, possession of which is a serious criminal offence. This is clearly a nonsensical situation in need of reform.

What a plausible staggered age of consent would likely aim to do is make it legal for someone who is 18 or 19 to engage in a sexual relationship with someone who is 16 or 17, but not someone who is older. This might sound sensible when dealing with a 50-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, but becomes somewhat less clear considering, for example, a relationship involving a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old girl. Staggered consent would risk automatically criminalising non-exploitive relationships with even a relatively minor age gap, and would somehow need to account for existing relationships that would suddenly become illegal overnight.

A new offence would also have to decide what happens where the older person reasonably believed the younger person was 18, or reasonably believed that the relationship fell within the close-in-age exception. Supporters of the reform proposals would undoubtedly say that such complex matters would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, but as a criminal defence solicitor specialising in sexual offences, I can attest to the fact that this will not be true; indeed, I have seen many cases where individuals are prosecuted and convicted for behaviour that, whilst technically illegal, objectively caused no harm and would have been better addressed outside the criminal justice system.

Perhaps the most obvious flaw with these proposals is how they reflect the government’s hypocrisy, and the inconsistency of declaring a 16-year-old unable to consent to sex with an older person but, at the same time, legislating to give them the vote. If a person is deemed old enough to be entrusted with a vote, as they currently are when they turn 18, then they are surely old enough to decide what to do with their own body - whether they make wise choices or not.

In my view, the law is better when it is as clear and as straightforward as possible, and the reason we have an age of consent is that it creates a clear 'cut-off' whereby a person can or cannot consent in law. Raising the age of consent to 18, bringing it in line with the law on indecent images and the substantive start of legal adulthood, would allay many of our justifiable fears about the exploitation of older teenagers - only adults can consent to sex, and children cannot consent to sex with adults. This would do more to protect vulnerable people without over-legislating consenting adults' sex lives, and would make the law fairer, simpler, and easier to enforce.

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Marcus Johnstone is a criminal defence solicitor of over 20 years and the managing director of PCD Solicitors, a nationwide criminal defence firm specialising in sexual offences.

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