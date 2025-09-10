Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting Monday, March 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Conservative commentator and rightwing activist Charlie Kirk has been shot at an event at Utah Valley University, officials said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The influential rightwing activist and Trump ally was shot on Wednesday while hosting an event in Utah. Kirk, who is the executive director of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), can be seen getting struck while speaking in footage circulating on social media. His condition is currently unknown, but officials have confirmed he was hit after one shot was fired. US president Donald Trump quickly reacted to the news on social media. Read more: Mandelson ‘should resign’ if he doesn’t help investigation into Epstein, says lawyer for sex trafficking victims Read more: Banksy artwork scrubbed from Royal Courts of Justice as police probe criminal damage

US conservative political activist and YouTuber Charlie Kirk. Picture: Getty

"We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot," he wrote on Truth Social. "A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!" US Vice-President JD Vance also reacted to the news, writing: "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father." Kamala Harris shared a statement on X that read: "I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. "Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence." Utah Governor Spencer Cox says he has been briefed on Kirk's shooting, saying the attacker will "be held fully accountable". He wrote on X: "Violence has no place in our public life. Americans of every political persuasion must unite in condemning this act." Kirk was sitting in a tent on the Utah Valley University courtyard when he was shot, speaking to students there as part of a tour of US universities. There is also video footage circulating of students running away as the sound of gunshots rings out. Campus police have confirmed that Kirk was shot and that a suspect is in custody. A post shared online said: "Today at about 12:10 a shot was fired at the visiting speaker, Charlie Kirk. He was hit and taken from the location by his security. Campus police is investigating, a suspect is in custody."

A video from Utah Valley University, where shots were just fired at a Charlie Kirk event. This leftist violence must be stopped. pic.twitter.com/e4d4q6hvug — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 10, 2025