The Conservative Party’s former director of campaigning and his Parliamentary candidate wife have admitted cheating at gambling on the date of the 2024 general election.

Anthony Lee, 49, admitted two charges of cheating as he appeared at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday.

His wife, Laura Saunders, 38, stood next to Lee and pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating.

In 2024, Lee was the Conservative’s director of campaigning, in charge of deploying resources for the general election which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak in July of that year.

Saunders, who appeared in court under her married name Laura Lee, was head of international at Conservative Party HQ and had been selected as a parliamentary candidate for Bristol North-West.

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