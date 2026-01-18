Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell has become the second MP this week to defect to Reform UK.

Writing on X, Rosindell also said he had joined Reform UK because it was time for him to put "country before party".

The Romford MP announced on Sunday night that he had resigned from his position as shadow foreign office minister in Kemi Badenoch's front bench and as a member of the Conservative Party.

This evening, with sorrow, I have decided to resign from my position as an Opposition Shadow Minister and as a member of the Conservative & Unionist Party. Since joining the Conservative Party at the age of 14, I have been a loyal and committed supporter of the principles… pic.twitter.com/hbOSPRezCw

His defection comes days after former Tory cabinet member Robert Jenrick also moved to Nigel Farage's party, having been sacked by Badenoch.

Rosindell said: "It is clear to me that Reform UK is now the only political movement that is genuinely willing to fight for the best interests of the United Kingdom.

"The views and concerns of the majority of the British people must no longer be sidelined. Our country has endured a generation of managed decline.

"Radical action is now required to reverse the damaging decisions of the past and to forge a new course for Britain - one that firmly places the interests of the British people first."

He will become Reform's seventh MP and was welcomed into the party by Farage, who called his latest addition a "great patriot".

Speaking about why Rosindell quit the Tories, Farage said: "The Tories' lies and hypocrisy over the Chagos Islands betrayal has tipped him over the edge, and we are delighted to welcome him to our ranks.

"He will be a great addition to our team ahead of the elections on May 7th."

Badenoch had claimed just two days ago that she was "100 per cent confident" that no other members of her Shadow Cabinet would switch sides.