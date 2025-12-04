Conservative MPs call for Government to reject US peace plan for Ukraine
Former leader of the Tories Sir Iain Duncan Smith branded the 28-point plan “stupid”, saying it would sell Ukraine “down the river”
Conservative MPs have called for the Government to reject the “despicable and disastrous attitude” of President Donald Trump and deny any US peace plan which would see Ukraine hand land to Russia.
Listen to this article
Sir Bernard Jenkin told the Commons that the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan has encouraged Vladimir Putin to extend the war.
The Harwich and North Essex MP and his Conservative colleagues called for the Government to reject any plan which would see Ukraine concede territory to Moscow.
Speaking during a backbench debate on the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Sir Bernard said: “The despicable and disastrous attitude of President Trump seems to offer Putin the opportunity to achieve everything he wants – the subjugation of Ukraine, the humiliation of Nato, the enlargement of the Russian sphere of influence at the expense of European security.
“Ironically, the effect of the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan has been to encourage Putin to keep the war going.
“This is because Trump appears ready to give everything he wants to President Putin – that is, Ukraine as a Russian vassal state.
“There is no incentive at the moment for Putin to stop this war under these circumstances while the US is seeking to force Ukraine and Europe to accept peace at any price.
“And it sometimes looks as if European resolve might also crumble – Trump thinks he is the master of the universe, but is in fact being psychologically manipulated by Putin with flattery and – I make no bones about it – with bribes.”
Sir Bernard praised Nato and EU leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, for their “remarkable unity” and agreeing that “a so-called peace agreed on Trump’s terms would be no peace at all”.
Former leader of the Tories Sir Iain Duncan Smith branded the 28-point plan “stupid”, saying it would sell Ukraine “down the river”.
He urged the Government to “make it absolutely clear that we do not agree with any of that 28-point plan”, which he argued would “sell territory for peace”.
“It would not be a peace. It would be a short-term aberration of responsibility that will lead to the death of many millions,” he said.
The Chingford and Woodford Green MP also branded US officials “petty” for having complained about President Volodymyr Zelensky wearing fatigues during a visit to the White House.
“No matter how big they are, some people can be incredibly petty,” Sir Iain said.
However, Sir Edward Leigh, a Conservative former minister, argued people were attacking Mr Trump’s proposals “just because they are Trump’s”.
While the Father of the House said the UK should be clear it cannot advocate an agreement that “forces Ukraine to give up territory it currently holds”, he added: “Critics who deride President Trump’s peace efforts overlook the value of initiatives that at least attempt to move the conflict towards negotiation.
“Putin’s rejection of recent proposals underscores that the obstacle to peace lies in Moscow, not with Ukraine or among Ukraine’s friends.”
Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge warned that the “long-term security of Ukraine cannot be sacrificed for an illusory short-term cessation of hostilities on unacceptable terms, and certainly not for some kind of transactional economic gain for other nations, least of all Russia”.
Mr Cartlidge added that “supporting Ukraine is self-evidently an act that strengthens” UK defence, and said London risked “emboldening” its potential adversaries by accepting “any kind of uneasy peace deal”.
Armed forces minister Al Carns said he agreed with comments about the “‘remarkable unity’ that Europe and the UK has shown when engaging with the 28-point peace plan, and in some cases, rejecting it and changing it to make sure Ukraine is at the very centre”.
Mr Carns later added the UK Government “did not agree” with the original draft of the plan, and had “worked very hard to change” it.