Donald Trump Meets With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Conservative MPs have called for the Government to reject the “despicable and disastrous attitude” of President Donald Trump and deny any US peace plan which would see Ukraine hand land to Russia.

Sir Bernard Jenkin told the Commons that the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan has encouraged Vladimir Putin to extend the war. The Harwich and North Essex MP and his Conservative colleagues called for the Government to reject any plan which would see Ukraine concede territory to Moscow. Speaking during a backbench debate on the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Sir Bernard said: “The despicable and disastrous attitude of President Trump seems to offer Putin the opportunity to achieve everything he wants – the subjugation of Ukraine, the humiliation of Nato, the enlargement of the Russian sphere of influence at the expense of European security. “Ironically, the effect of the Trump administration’s 28-point peace plan has been to encourage Putin to keep the war going.

Sir Bernard Jenkin. Picture: Getty

“This is because Trump appears ready to give everything he wants to President Putin – that is, Ukraine as a Russian vassal state. “There is no incentive at the moment for Putin to stop this war under these circumstances while the US is seeking to force Ukraine and Europe to accept peace at any price. “And it sometimes looks as if European resolve might also crumble – Trump thinks he is the master of the universe, but is in fact being psychologically manipulated by Putin with flattery and – I make no bones about it – with bribes.” Sir Bernard praised Nato and EU leaders, including Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, for their “remarkable unity” and agreeing that “a so-called peace agreed on Trump’s terms would be no peace at all”. Former leader of the Tories Sir Iain Duncan Smith branded the 28-point plan “stupid”, saying it would sell Ukraine “down the river”. He urged the Government to “make it absolutely clear that we do not agree with any of that 28-point plan”, which he argued would “sell territory for peace”.

Tory MP Iain Duncan Smith. Picture: Alamy