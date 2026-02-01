Charlotte Cadden, who was a police officer for 30 years, in both Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police, said she would “fight to be a no-nonsense champion” in the Gorton and Denton by-election

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch at the Senedd on January 30, 2026 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A retired police detective has been announced as the Conservative candidate in the forthcoming Greater Manchester by-election.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charlotte Cadden, who was a police officer for 30 years, in both Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police, said she would “fight to be a no-nonsense champion” in the Gorton and Denton by-election. The other major parties have all set out their choices in the race to win the parliamentary seat. Ms Cadden said: “Gorton and Denton has been let down for too long by Labour. “From their record tax rises, ideological crusades, and failures to control our borders, residents in this constituency are facing the consequences – and that must end. “I will fight to be a no-nonsense champion of this great constituency, and working to deliver on the priorities of local people.” Read more: Reform announces candidate to stand in Gorton and Denton by-election Read more: Labour announces Manchester councillor Angeliki Stogia as by-election candidate

Kevin Hollinrake, Chairman of the Conservative party, on the first day of the Conservative party conference on October 05, 2025 in Mancheste. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

The Conservative candidate retired as a deputy chief inspector in 2025. During her time in the role she set up and chaired the police sex equality and equity network, to challenge workplace discrimination based on sex. She is also a trustee of Sex Matters, a charity which advocates for gender critical perspectives and for single sex spaces, and has been involved in local Conservative politics in Bolton. Kevin Hollinrake, chairman of the Conservative Party, said: “Charlotte has been a fierce campaigner on grooming gangs and single-sex spaces and her campaign will give her the opportunity to stand up for vulnerable girls, plain and simple. “For too long, people looked the other way when they should have acted. She’s saying what needs saying and she’ll stand up for victims, push for the truth, and make sure lessons are learned. That’s the sort of straight-talking leadership we need.” Labour said on Saturday its candidate in the by-election is Angeliki Stogia, a Manchester city councillor for Whalley Range.

Angeliki Stogia speaks to supporters as she is announced as the Labour Party candidate for the Gorton and Denton by-election on January 31, 2026. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images