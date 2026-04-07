The party’s Ban Four Day Week and the Protection of Public Services Bill would prevent all public services, including councils, from offering these shorter working weeks.

Council staff would be banned from working a full day week under the Conservatives. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Full-time council staff will be blocked from working a four-day week under a future Conservative government, the party has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir James Cleverly, the shadow local government secretary, said “taxpayers should not be paying full rates for part-time services”. The Westminster Government’s policy is that “local authorities should not be offering full-time pay for part-time work”, a position that Local Government Secretary Steve Reed set out in a letter to town hall leaders late last year. South Cambridgeshire District Council adopted a permanent four-day week policy last year, and staff who take up the offer are expected to complete 100% of their work in 80% of their contracted hours, with no pay cut. The authority began trialling the policy in 2023 and found 21 out of 24 service areas improved or stayed the same during the reduced-hours working. This included improvements to the percentage of calls answered by the council’s contact centre and the average number of weeks for householder planning applications to be decided. Read more: Councils warned against introducing four-day working weeks by Minister Read more: Councils told to use ‘one-stop-shop’ app to end ‘faff’ of paying for parking

Shadow Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Sir James Cleverly. Picture: Getty

But in the month when council tax bills rise by an average £111 throughout England, the Conservatives have unveiled plans for a new law to ban the practice. The party’s Ban Four Day Week and the Protection of Public Services Bill would prevent all public services, including councils, from offering these shorter working weeks. "A four-day working week, where pay is maintained but and hours are reduced, is not value for money and does disservice to hardworking families just trying to get by,” Sir James said. “The Conservatives will end this nonsense and have a clear plan to ensure that taxpayers get the services they pay for – to deliver stronger economy, ensuring that taxpayers get the service they pay for.” According to Mr Reed’s letter, “local authorities are independent employers who are responsible for the management and organisation of their own workforces”. He continued: “But our collective focus on delivering value for money for taxpayers must be unyielding.”Allegations of staff undertaking part-time work on full-time pay could be “considered an indicator, among a wide range of factors, of potential failure” at a local authority, Mr Reed added.

Local Government Secretary Steve Reed. Picture: Getty