The party said they would "rebuild hard deterrence by making it an offence to trespass with a vehicle after being directed to leave"

The Conservatives have pledged to launch a “crackdown on illegal traveller sites”. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

The Conservatives have pledged to launch a “crackdown on illegal traveller sites” to tackle breaches of planning laws, as well as “antisocial behaviour and petty crime by a small minority of travellers”.

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The Conservatives said leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would “allow for tougher measures and stop activist lawyers obstructing justice” and end a “two-tier planning system”. The party said Labour’s changes to the National Planning Policy Framework were “exposing the green belt and other countryside areas to unauthorised traveller developments”. It claimed ministers made “no assessment of the impact their reforms will have on the number of traveller sites popping up across weekends and bank holidays, when council offices are shut”. Read More: Two dead and evacuation under way as fires break out on Greek island Read More: More than £100,000 raised for family of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday

The party said they would "rebuild hard deterrence by making it an offence to trespass with a vehicle after being directed to leave". Picture: Getty

Labour said leaving the ECHR would “destroy the partnerships we rely on to remove those who arrive here illegally, making it harder to deport illegal migrants”. They said the Government had put in place “incredibly strong safeguards for developments in the green belt” and were ensuring a “clearer and more consistent approach to planning, helping to deliver the housing our country desperately needs”. The Tories said that under the Labour Government, the number of caravans on unauthorised sites on travellers’ own land has risen by 35% from July 2024 to January 2026. The Conservatives said they would “rebuild hard deterrence by making it an offence to trespass with a vehicle after being directed to leave” and “scrap the ban on removing trespassing travellers if no alternative site is available in the area”. The party said it would also “stop the abuse of the retrospective planning applications and end the lawfare which frustrates the law being enforced”. It added that by leaving the ECHR and scrapping the Human Rights Act, the party could “go further than the previous government and impose indefinite returns bans as one of a number of key measures to tackle the problem”. They said the Labour Government – including then-attorney general Lord Hermer – had “capitulated to Strasbourg’s diktats”, and “opted for just a three-month no-return period instead”. A party spokesperson said: “(Leader) Kemi Badenoch has been clear that everyone has to play by the same rules, and while we are a multiracial country, we should not be multicultural. “The authorities cannot shy away from enforcing those rules for fear of being accused of racism.”

Shadow communities secretary Sir James Cleverly said: “Communities across our country are forced to put up with lawbreaking by a small minority of travellers. Picture: Getty