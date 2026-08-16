Conservatives pledge ‘crackdown on illegal traveller sites’
The party said they would "rebuild hard deterrence by making it an offence to trespass with a vehicle after being directed to leave"
The Conservatives have pledged to launch a “crackdown on illegal traveller sites” to tackle breaches of planning laws, as well as “antisocial behaviour and petty crime by a small minority of travellers”.
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The Conservatives said leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) would “allow for tougher measures and stop activist lawyers obstructing justice” and end a “two-tier planning system”.
The party said Labour’s changes to the National Planning Policy Framework were “exposing the green belt and other countryside areas to unauthorised traveller developments”.
It claimed ministers made “no assessment of the impact their reforms will have on the number of traveller sites popping up across weekends and bank holidays, when council offices are shut”.
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Labour said leaving the ECHR would “destroy the partnerships we rely on to remove those who arrive here illegally, making it harder to deport illegal migrants”.
They said the Government had put in place “incredibly strong safeguards for developments in the green belt” and were ensuring a “clearer and more consistent approach to planning, helping to deliver the housing our country desperately needs”.
The Tories said that under the Labour Government, the number of caravans on unauthorised sites on travellers’ own land has risen by 35% from July 2024 to January 2026.
The Conservatives said they would “rebuild hard deterrence by making it an offence to trespass with a vehicle after being directed to leave” and “scrap the ban on removing trespassing travellers if no alternative site is available in the area”.
The party said it would also “stop the abuse of the retrospective planning applications and end the lawfare which frustrates the law being enforced”.
It added that by leaving the ECHR and scrapping the Human Rights Act, the party could “go further than the previous government and impose indefinite returns bans as one of a number of key measures to tackle the problem”.
They said the Labour Government – including then-attorney general Lord Hermer – had “capitulated to Strasbourg’s diktats”, and “opted for just a three-month no-return period instead”.
A party spokesperson said: “(Leader) Kemi Badenoch has been clear that everyone has to play by the same rules, and while we are a multiracial country, we should not be multicultural.
“The authorities cannot shy away from enforcing those rules for fear of being accused of racism.”
Shadow communities secretary Sir James Cleverly said: “Communities across our country are forced to put up with lawbreaking by a small minority of travellers.
“In some areas, illegal sites and unauthorised development of legal sites is having a major negative impact on the local population, and residents feel abandoned.
“Police and local councils need our backing to intervene and take robust action without fearing they will be tripped up by activist lawfare.
“With new freedoms gained by leaving the ECHR, we will end the soft-touch approach favoured by Labour and ensure everyone is treated equally under the law.”
Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Those who break the rules must be punished. That is a basic principle that must apply equally to all communities.
“Yet a small minority of travellers are getting away with things we would never tolerate among the wider population. It’s time for tough action to get this problem under control.
“Our plan will give the authorities the backing they need to crack down on traveller lawbreaking, putting local residents first and ensuring equality before the law.”
A Labour spokesperson said: “The Tories left our planning system in a mess. Not only has this Labour Government put in place incredibly strong safeguards for developments in the green belt, we are also ensuring that there is a clearer and more consistent approach to planning, helping to deliver the housing our country desperately needs.
“Leaving the ECHR would destroy the partnerships we rely on to remove those who arrive here illegally, making it harder to deport illegal migrants. It’s utter nonsense from the Conservatives.
“With Andy Burnham’s leadership, this Labour Government is focused on solving problems, bringing back hope and getting Britain believing again.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.