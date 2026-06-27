Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said current reservists with a full-time job are "clobbered by the taxman".

The Conservatives have pledged to make serving in Army reserve service tax free in a bid to boost numbers. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The Conservatives are proposing a tax cut to UK military reserves in a bid to boost the number of part-time members.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Tories hope the pledge will help recruit a further 18,000 reserves to bump the number of part-time members up to 50,000. Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said current reservists who have full-time jobs are "clobbered by the taxman for giving up their evenings and weekends". A Conservative government propose making the first 30 days of a reservist's service tax-free per financial year, saying the policy would be paid for by reinstating the two-child benefit cap. Defence Minister Luke Pollard accused the Tories of leaving "recruitment and retention in crisis" after their decade long tenure in Number 10, and added that Labour are focusing on "rebuilding our military" by increasing the number of strategic reserves. Read more: King to formally open seventh session of Scottish Parliament Read more: Tributes pour in after 'devoted mum' killed and eight-year-old critically injured in incident at level crossing

A rifleman assigned to 7th Battalion, The Rifles, British Army Reserves, engages targets during a live-fire squad training exercise at Northern Strike in Camp Grayling. Picture: Alamy

Currently, the trained and untrained strength of the Army, RAF and maritime reserves sits at more than 32,000, according to government statistics from 1 January 2026. The Tories also want to ensure more reservists complete their minimum training days, which typically take 19 or 27 days - which less than half of reserves currently do. Any reservist who meets their minimum training commitment as well as passing their military training tests already receives a tax-free bonus payment on top of their pay. Around 46% of reservists met this requirement in 2024/25, according to the government. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said Labour was "dithering" after John Healey stepped down from his position as defence secretary due to concerns over funding for the defence investment plan. Badenoch said: "We will give our reservists a tax cut, backing our military to keep our country safe and ensuring we can boost our reserve forces to 50,000.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said Labour was "dithering" after John Healey stepped down from his position as defence secretary. Picture: Alamy