The party said a review found the ECHR limited the Government’s ability to address immigration issues

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

The Conservative Party will leave the European Convention on Human Rights (EHRC) if it wins the next election, the party has announced, ahead of its conference in Manchester.

The Tories said so-called “lawfare”, including lawyers using the ECHR to stop deportation attempts, has “frustrated the country’s efforts to secure its borders and deport those with no right to be here”. The party said a review carried out by shadow attorney general Baron Wolfson of Tredegar had found the ECHR had limited the Government’s ability to address immigration issues, as well as policies in a host of other areas. The report, which totals nearly 200 pages, also found that membership of the ECHR could lead to restrictions on changes to climate change policy, would allow army veterans to be taken to court for actions while in the forces, and impact whether a Government could prioritise British citizens for social housing and public services. “We believe that charity begins at home and those who have paid in should come first,” the party said. Read more: ‘He’s scaremongering’: Badenoch slams Farage after Reform UK leader refuses to dispute Trump’s paracetamol claim Read more: European human rights law must be ‘fit for the times,’ says Lammy as Labour weighs ECHR reforms

The review also found legal challenges using the ECHR could provide “debilitating” legal challenges against potential Government policy. However, Lord Wolfson, who was commissioned to carry out the review by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch in June, warned: “Such a decision will not be a panacea to all the issues that have arisen in recent years”. Mrs Badenoch is expected to announce the move in a speech to the party conference on its first day on Sunday. She said: “It is time for Britain to leave the ECHR. I have not come to this decision lightly, but it is clear that it is necessary to protect our borders, our veterans, and our citizens. “I have always been clear that we should leave the ECHR, if necessary, but unlike other parties, we have done the serious work to develop a plan to do so – backed by legal advice from a distinguished King’s Counsel. “Our country, and our Parliament, must be sovereign. This step will ensure that the next Conservative Government will enact the policies the British people rightly expect: controlling our borders and strengthening our economy.”

The issue had been at the heart of the Conservative Party leadership election, which had provided the backdrop to the party’s annual event last year. Mrs Badenoch’s leadership challenger, Robert Jenrick, had put withdrawing from the ECHR at the heart of his unsuccessful campaign. Meanwhile, the now-Tory leader had said the move would not be a “silver bullet” in tackling immigration. The only other country to leave the ECHR is Russia, which was expelled in 2022 after its invasion of Ukraine.

Starmer said the Government is considering how Article 3 and Article 8 are interpreted. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir Starmer has said this week that the Government is considering how Article 3 and Article 8 are interpreted. Article 3 of the ECHR, on protection from torture and inhumane and degrading treatment, and Article 8, on the right to private and family life, have been used to halt deportation attempts. In his full letter to Mrs Badenoch setting out the report, Lord Wolfson said: “My overall view and advice is that should you wish to take the decision that it be Conservative Party policy that the UK should withdraw from the ECHR, such a policy would be perfectly possible both legally and practically. “In fact, it is clear from my detailed analysis that under each of the areas which you asked me to consider, the UK’s ability to achieve the policy goals and objectives you set out will be made substantially easier by our withdrawal from the ECHR.” He added that he did not believe the Good Friday Agreement, the UK-EU trade agreement, and the Windsor Framework were barriers to leaving the ECHR. However, he continued: “They do present political and other issues, which I have explained in my advice.”

