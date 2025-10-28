The spying case was withdrawn last month after the Crown Prosecution Service said it did not have the evidence to secure a conviction

Christopher Berry (left) and former parliamentary researcher Christopher Cash. Picture: PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has a “duty” to be transparent and release documents related to the collapse of the alleged Chinese spying trial, the Conservatives have said.

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart accused the Government of being “unclear, inconsistent and inaccurate” in relation to the case against Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry. However, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told MPs it is in the UK’s interest to “protect” the material requested by the Tories. The spying case was withdrawn last month after the Crown Prosecution Service said it did not have the evidence to secure a conviction. Mr Berry and Mr Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, deny wrongdoing. Read more: Government interference did not collapse Chinese spy case Read more: China spy case evidence was not strong enough for trial, says chief prosecutor

Alex Burghart. Picture: Getty Images

Ministers have consistently denied deliberately collapsing the case, with Mr Thomas-Symonds telling the Commons on Tuesday that “allegations of political interference with this case are absolutely baseless”. Leading the opposition day debate, Mr Burghart demanded the release of minutes of a meeting involving national security adviser Jonathan Powell at which, they say, the prosecution of the two alleged spies was discussed. He said: “The Government has been unclear, inconsistent and inaccurate, and we are giving the Government an opportunity to clear this up right now.” Mr Burghart added: “It’s time for the Government to publish all the details so that we can see what really happened here. “And I know the Government will protest its innocence. I know the Government will claim that it is all the fault of the CPS or the last government or the legislation, just as it has tried to do so for weeks, but such pleas and protests are no good reason for it to refuse to publish the material we are requesting today.” He later intervened to say: “Members of this House may have been spied on. The Government has a duty to be transparent, it cannot hide behind anything, given that it has previously asked for similar documents. Make them available.” Mr Thomas-Symonds said: “The allegations of political interference with this case are absolutely baseless. The CPS decision to discontinue the case was… independent of government.” He added: “Highly classified material, material subject to legal professional privilege, advice to the Prime Minister which successive governments have maintained a position of not releasing to the public. Why? Because it is in our interest to protect this material. “He knows that. He knows that in his heart of hearts.”