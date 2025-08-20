Murderous aristocrat Constance Marten has lodged an appeal against her conviction for killing her newborn baby.

Marten, 38, went on the run with her convicted rapist partner Mark Gordon and their daughter Victoria in early 2023, after their four other children were taken into care.

The baby’s remains were found when the pair were arrested after seven weeks on the run.

Following a retrial, Marten and Gordon were unanimously found guilty of manslaughter in July.

Court officials have confirmed that Marten has since lodged an application for permission to appeal against her conviction for manslaughter at the Court of Appeal.

No application has been made by Gordon.

Read more: Charge dropped against aristocrat Constance Marten's partner after baby manslaughter conviction

Read more: How killer aristocrat Constance Marten’s gilded life unravelled - and how she made friends behind bars