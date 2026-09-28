Racing superstar Constitution Hill ruled out of Ascot as dry spell leaves ground ‘too firm’
Saturday's race was one of the options mention4ed for the former star hurdler
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Constitution Hill will swerve a trip to Ascot on Saturday, with the prolonged dry spell highly unlikely to see conditions in his favour for the BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes.
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The mile-and-a-half Group Three was one of the options raised by Nicky Henderson following the former superstar hurdler’s fourth place in the September Stakes at Kempton, along with the BetVictor St Simon Stakes at Newbury on October 24.
Henderson, who has also mentioned a trip to Bahrain in November, said: “I’m not going to enter Constitution Hill on Saturday, the ground will be just too firm for him.”
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The nine-year-old’s defeat in the September Stakes brought an end to his winning run on the Flat, after victories at Southwell and at Kempton.
He was, however, up against by far the best opposition he has encountered so far since switching from hurdles and the handicapper took a positive view, raising him to a mark of 108.