Constitution Hill will swerve a trip to Ascot on Saturday, with the prolonged dry spell highly unlikely to see conditions in his favour for the BetMGM Cumberland Lodge Stakes.

The mile-and-a-half Group Three was one of the options raised by Nicky Henderson following the former superstar hurdler’s fourth place in the September Stakes at Kempton, along with the BetVictor St Simon Stakes at Newbury on October 24.

Henderson, who has also mentioned a trip to Bahrain in November, said: “I’m not going to enter Constitution Hill on Saturday, the ground will be just too firm for him.”