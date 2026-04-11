Construction begins for Lidl's first pub
The pub will be located just next door to the supermarket, and will be able to accommodate up to 60 customers.
The supermarket chain Lidl has begun work on their first ever pub, with plans to be open to the public by summer 2026.
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The development at a site in Northern Ireland comes an unusual consequence of the nation's strict licensing laws.
After Lidl was unable to get a standard off-sales licence for its shop in Dundonald in east Belfast, it decided to build a pub instead, as the licence required comes with the legal right to operate an off-sales section.
The plan had faced a High Court challenge from rivals, who argued Lidl was trying to use an unlawful loophole to operate an off-licence.
However, the claims were dismissed in January 2025 by Mr Justice Colton, who said the law did not stand in the way of a business taking an innovative approach.
He ruled that "the fact that the application is a novel one is not a reason for refusing it".
It will not operate in store, but will be in separate premises next door, and will be able to accommodate up to 60 customers.
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Lidl's managing director for Northern Ireland, Gordon Cruikshanks, said the company were "delighted" to confirm the development.
"Lidl has been a part of the Dundonald community for more than 20 years and in that time our shoppers and residents have been unable to avail (themselves) of Lidl Northern Ireland’s full product range."
The pub is expected to open this summer, and is set to serve "selected lines" from Lidl's beer, wine and spirit range, according to the company.
There will also be a focus on promoting local suppliers.
In Northern Ireland, there are two main hurdles to overcome for supermarkets to sell alcohol - they must buy a licence which has been "surrendered" by another business, such as a pub which is closing down, and must pass an "inadequacy" test to show the number of existing licensed premises in the area is inadequate for the needs of the public.
Both measures, but particularly the first "surrender principle", act as a strict cap on the number of premises which can sell alcohol.
Lidl was able to pass the first requirement test for the license, as two nearby bars had recently closed, but was not able to pass the inadequacy test for a standard off-licence.
Although the unconventional workaround has caught the attention of the public, it currently remains unlikely that Lidl will be adding pubs to its 13,000 shops across the world.