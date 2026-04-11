The supermarket chain Lidl has begun work on their first ever pub, with plans to be open to the public by summer 2026.

The development at a site in Northern Ireland comes an unusual consequence of the nation's strict licensing laws.

After Lidl was unable to get a standard off-sales licence for its shop in Dundonald in east Belfast, it decided to build a pub instead, as the licence required comes with the legal right to operate an off-sales section.

The plan had faced a High Court challenge from rivals, who argued Lidl was trying to use an unlawful loophole to operate an off-licence.

However, the claims were dismissed in January 2025 by Mr Justice Colton, who said the law did not stand in the way of a business taking an innovative approach.

He ruled that "the fact that the application is a novel one is not a reason for refusing it".

It will not operate in store, but will be in separate premises next door, and will be able to accommodate up to 60 customers.

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