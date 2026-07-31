Construction of a new Chinese super embassy in London can go ahead after a High Court challenge against a decision to grant planning permission was dismissed.

The Royal Mint Court Residents’ Association (RMCRA) brought legal action against the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

It said the presence of the embassy, with a site earmarked near the Tower of London, could lead to terrorist attacks or the repression of protests, while being used to enforce “draconian” Chinese laws in the UK and to target dissidents.

The association, which represents families and businesses in about 100 properties, was also concerned about the Chinese government creating a fire risk by ignoring safety obligations, which it said would not be enforceable because of diplomatic immunity.

The Government and the council defended the claim, saying they “conscientiously and carefully had regard” to the residents’ concerns.

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