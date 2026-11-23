We need new homes, energy infrastructure, transport links, data centres, and more resilient towns and cities. What we do have is a shortage of people to build them.

There were 31,000 vacancies in construction in the second quarter of this year, according to the Office for National Statistics. At the same time, graduates are entering a difficult jobs market. Many are worried that the roles they trained for are disappearing, recruitment is slowing or artificial intelligence will make it harder to get a foot on the ladder.

These might seem like two separate problems. But there’s a distinct opportunity here for both graduates and construction firms, if they’re willing to take it.

New research commissioned by construction technology company Trimble suggests graduates and career-switchers without a construction background are beginning to see the industry as a viable career path. Among 1,000 surveyed people who graduated in the past five years and are currently unemployed, 98% said they would consider applying for a role in construction. More than four in ten would do so even if the job had little connection to their degree or previous experience.

Why construction needs an image overhaul

Our survey found a remarkable level of interest in an industry which still suffers from an image problem. Mention a career in construction and many people picture a hard hat, a building site and a job which requires years of trade experience. Those roles remain essential, of course, but they are only one part of a much broader industry.

Modern construction firms need project managers, data analysts, software specialists, surveyors, planners, designers and people who can manage increasingly complex supply chains. They use building information modelling, 3D positioning, geospatial data, digital twins, automation and artificial intelligence to plan, design, manage and deliver projects. Someone who has never set foot on a building site may still have skills the industry badly needs.

Graduates appear to recognise this. More than a third of those we surveyed said construction appealed to them because it offered greater job security and some protection from displacement by AI. Almost half thought AI would make a career in the sector more interesting and fulfilling.

They are right to see an opportunity. AI will change construction, but the industry cannot automate its way out of the need for people. Buildings and infrastructure have to be designed for particular places, approved, coordinated and physically delivered. Technology can help people make better decisions and carry out work more safely and efficiently, but it cannot take responsibility for the whole job.

Construction therefore offers something that is becoming harder to find in other industries: the chance to use new technology without being entirely replaced by it.

Lessons for construction hiring teams

Construction employers are already noticing a change in who is applying for vacancies. In our survey of HR leaders at large UK construction companies, 84% said graduate applications had increased over the past two years. More than a third said career-switchers now made up over half of their applicants, while one in three said the same of graduates without a construction background.

But attracting interest is only half the job. Construction companies also need to make sure their hiring practices do not shut these candidates out.

It is no good saying the industry needs fresh talent while continuing to write job descriptions that demand years of sector experience. Nor can employers expect somebody moving from another industry to understand its tools, language and working practices from day one.

Candidates still need proper training. Digital construction tools such as building information modelling and 3D modelling software require real competence, not simply enthusiasm. Safety, regulation and technical standards cannot be watered down. The answer is to give people a credible route towards those standards.

There are signs that employers understand this. More than a third of the HR leaders we surveyed said they would fund professional qualifications, while a similar proportion would provide longer onboarding for career-switchers. 31% said they were willing to offer paid training, 28% would offer mentoring, and 26% would offer graduate schemes.

The industry should also get much better at identifying transferable skills. A project manager from another sector may already know how to control budgets and coordinate teams. A geography graduate may have experience with data and mapping. Someone from a software or engineering background could bring valuable knowledge of automation. They may need construction-specific training, but they are not starting from nothing.

Finally, employers should be clearer about what a modern construction career actually looks like. The sector cannot complain about a shortage of applicants while allowing outdated perceptions of the work to persist.

How this shift will help the UK meet infrastructure and housing goals

The shift we’re seeing matters well beyond the prospects of individual graduates. Every major target for housebuilding, energy security and economic growth rests on having enough people to deliver it. If the workforce does not grow and change, vital projects will be delayed regardless of how much money or political ambition sits behind them.

The construction industry now has a rare opportunity. People are looking for careers that feel useful, offer room to develop and are less vulnerable to automation. Construction can offer all three.

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Steve Atwell is the Vice President of EMEA at Trimble

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