The Government has named the locations for technical colleges which will train 40,000 construction workers, as part of plans to build 1.5 million new homes during this Parliament.

The 10 sites across England comes as part of the Department for Education’s planned £100 million investment in training workers.

It is hoped that they will help tens of thousands of builders, bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, and plumbers, many of whom are already in the industry, to get improved skills as ministers by 2029.

The plans are in addition to a separate target, announced in March, to train 60,000 construction workers. The Department for Education said the initiative was part of reducing its reliance on foreign labour.

A further 100,000 construction workers will be recruited by the Construction Skills Mission Board each year by the end of the Parliament.

The construction technical excellence colleges will be based in Derby College Group in the East Midlands, West Suffolk College in the east of England, New City College in Greater London, City of Sunderland College in north-east England, Wigan and Leigh College in north-west England, North Kent College in south-east England, Exeter College in south-west England, Bedford College which the Government said will be cross-regional, Dudley College of Technology in the West Midlands and Leeds College of Building – which will cover Yorkshire and the Humber.

Some are long-standing colleges, but will receive extra funding and support from the Government.

