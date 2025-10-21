The President announced that work had begun on Monday with a post to Truth Social, saying the East Wing is being "modernised" and will be "more beautiful than ever".

He said: "I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom.

"Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!

"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!"

Read more: 'I never said Ukraine would win war,' Trump claims days after spat with Zelenskyy

Read more: ‘No Kings’ demonstrations draw massive anti-Trump crowds across US and abroad