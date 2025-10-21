Construction begins on Trump’s $250m 'big, beautiful' White House ballroom
The ballroom is being privately funded by President Trump and a number of donors
Construction crews have started work on the White House East Wing to make space for Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" ballroom.
The President announced that work had begun on Monday with a post to Truth Social, saying the East Wing is being "modernised" and will be "more beautiful than ever".
He said: "I am pleased to announce that ground has been broken on the White House grounds to build the new, big, beautiful White House Ballroom.
"Completely separate from the White House itself, the East Wing is being fully modernized as part of this process, and will be more beautiful than ever when it is complete!
"For more than 150 years, every President has dreamt about having a Ballroom at the White House to accommodate people for grand parties, State Visits, etc. I am honored to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway — with zero cost to the American Taxpayer!"
He added: "The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and, yours truly. This Ballroom will be happily used for Generations to come!"
Images of the ongoing work show parts of the exterior ripped down.
Plans to develop the enormous ballroom were first announced in July, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed it would span 90,000 sq ft (8,300 sq meters) and seat up to 650 people.
At the time, Mr Trump said: “In the White House, for 150 years, they’ve wanted to have a ballroom. There’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms.
"I’m good at building things and we’re going to build quickly and on time. It’ll be beautiful, top, top of the line.”
The ballroom is expected to be completed before the end of Mr Trump’s second term, in January 2029.
President Trump also unveiled his plan to create the 'triumphant arch' to replicate the Arc de Triomphe as part of his White House renovations.
The announcement was made to a room full of donors at the White House during the fundraiser for the new ballroom at the presidential mansion.
Mr Trump has proposed that the colossal arch will be built opposite the Lincoln Memorial.