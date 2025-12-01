Jon Richelieu-Booth described enduring "13 weeks of hell" after he was arrested in the UK following his trip overseas.

By Alex Storey

An IT consultant was arrested in the UK after he posted a photo of himself posing with a gun on LinkedIn while on holiday in Florida.

Jon Richelieu-Booth uploaded three images of himself with the weapon during a stay at a private property with friends in the US. But when he arrived back in the UK in August, he was visited at his home by a police officer who warned him about concerns being raised over his account. The 50-year-old was instructed to be careful, but claimed the pictures were taken in the US, where owning and shooting firearms are legal. Read more: Howzat! One-legged father ordered to repay £36,000 in benefits after being filmed playing cricket Read more: Wetherspoons boss promises breakfasts will only rise by 20p despite soaring costs

A week later, on August 23, the officers returned and arrested him on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and another allegation of stalking related to a photograph of a house that appeared on his social media. Mr Richelieu-Booth was held overnight in a cell before being interviewed and released on bail until October. He claims police visited his home three more times before the charges against him were dropped. Mr Richelieu-Booth, who claimed he was unable to work because his phone and computers were seized, described the police response as a "massive overreach." He told the Telegraph: "Anybody should be allowed to say anything they wish, as long as it's not hateful. "When did we go from a society where you can have a discussion with somebody and go 'You know what? I don’t like your opinion. I'm going to disagree with you, but I'm not going to tell you why, I'm going to call the police. "When did we get so thin-skinned as a society?"

The IT consultant said he endured a 13-week ordeal including multiple arrests and police visits. Picture: LinkedIn