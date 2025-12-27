Changes to paper ticketing time restrictions to align with Transport for London’s contactless structure mean services that could previously be used with an off-peak ticket now require a more expensive peak ticket

Train ticketing changes caused by the expansion of contactless payments mean the price of travelling on some services has soared. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Train ticketing changes caused by the expansion of contactless payments mean the price of travelling on some services has soared.

Rebecca Paul, Conservative MP for Reigate, said that the new rules risk "pricing passengers out of rail altogether". Train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said the changes mean many passengers will save money and it insisted the process was not designed to increase fares revenue. Contactless ticketing enables people to pay for travel by tapping a bank card or contactless-enabled device on readers at stations, avoiding the need to manually purchase a ticket. It was introduced to 30 more stations in south-east England on December 14 as part of the Department for Transport's (DfT) Project Oval. Changes to paper ticketing time restrictions to align with Transport for London's contactless structure mean services that could previously be used with an off-peak ticket now require a more expensive peak ticket.

The first weekday London-bound Southern service from Reigate, Surrey, that can be boarded with an off-peak day travelcard ticket now departs at 9.28am, compared with 8.58am previously. Picture: Alamy

The first weekday London-bound Southern service from Reigate, Surrey, that can be boarded with an off-peak day travelcard ticket now departs at 9.28am, compared with 8.58am previously. But when the 8.58am train calls at Redhill just five minutes later, passengers are still able to board it with an off-peak ticket. A day travelcard that can be used at any time from the stations costs £37.10 whereas an off-peak version is £20.60. One member of the Reigate, Redhill and District Rail Users’ Association (RRDRUA) described the situation as “ridiculous” and said he will cycle to Redhill to save money. There are also new restrictions on travel between 4pm and 7pm. Ms Paul said she has been contacted by “a number of residents who are understandably frustrated” by the expansion of contactless. She told the Press Association: “This change should make rail travel easier, not more expensive or confusing. “Reigate passengers deserve the benefits of modern ticketing, but I will not stand by while my constituents face higher fares and fewer affordable travel options. “Many people rely on off-peak travel to keep costs down and quietly narrowing the definition of what counts as off-peak risks pricing passengers out of rail altogether.”

Thameslink train passengers at West Hampstead station, UK, travel at dusk. Picture: Alamy

Ms Paul pledged to continue to press GTR – the parent company of Southern and Thameslink – and the DfT to “ensure that the introduction of contactless does not result in passengers paying more for the same journeys”. The rollout of contactless has also led to the cheapest super off-peak tickets being removed from some stations. Steve Trigg, an RRDRUA organiser, told the Press Association some families visiting the capital are being forced to alter their schedules or face an 85 per cent cost increase to return at peak times. He said the changes have resulted in a “complex situation” and caused “massive problems because the DfT won’t talk with ordinary people using the services”. Analysis by lobby group Railfuture said passengers paying by contactless will be charged up to twice as much as those using paper tickets for some journeys. This is because discounts for railcards or children cannot be registered with contactless. A family of two adults and two children travelling from Luton to central London at a weekend will be charged a total of £84 if they use contactless, but just £41.70 if they buy tickets from operator Thameslink and select a free Groupsave discount.

Sign for British Rail City Thameslink outside Holborn Station. Picture: Alamy