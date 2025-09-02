Content creator embarking on round-the-world trip has motorbike and £15k stolen during stop off in Nottingham
A content influencer from India embarking on a round-the-world trip has had motorbike stolen 15,000 miles into his journey after parking up in Nottingham.
Yogesh Alekari, a 33-year-old, known as 'roaming_wheeels' on Instagram, has over 181,000 followers on the platform and has been documenting his journey across Asia and Europe since setting off on his motorcycle from Mumbai on 1 May.
The content creator had parked the vehicle in Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on Thursday, but when he returned to his KTM 390 Adventure, the two-wheeled mode of transport was nowhere to be found.
His next leg was set to be through Africa, however he is now stranded in the UK, without any possessions as they were stolen along with his motorbike.
"I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford," Mr Alekari said. "I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park.
"I locked the bike up and it was a busy area with children playing so I thought it seemed like a safe place.
"I crossed the road and went to have breakfast but within an hour, I came back and everything was just gone."
He said the value of the stolen belongings was more than £15,000, which included his laptop, a spare mobile phone, two cameras, cash and other items, like his passport and clothing.
Mr Alekari said he called the police shortly after his bike was stolen, but added no-one was able to attend the scene.
The park where it was stolen is managed by Nottingham City council.
Mr Alekari, who had travelled from India through countries such as Iran and Turkey, claims he'd never experienced anything like this "People warned me about the UK, but I thought I was away from London and it would be OK in Nottingham. "
Nottinghamshire Police said they had been conducting "local inquiries" but so far had been unable to locate the bike. They have asked anyone with information to contact the force.
Mr Alekari isn't the first content creator to have their bike stolen in UK. Noraly Schoenmaker, known as YouTuber 'Itchy Boots' had her bike stolen in Swansea, Wales a couple of months ago.
Thankfully the Dutch blogger managed to recover her bike, which was saved by being fitted with a tracker.