A content influencer from India embarking on a round-the-world trip has had motorbike stolen 15,000 miles into his journey after parking up in Nottingham.

Yogesh Alekari, a 33-year-old, known as 'roaming_wheeels' on Instagram, has over 181,000 followers on the platform and has been documenting his journey across Asia and Europe since setting off on his motorcycle from Mumbai on 1 May.

The content creator had parked the vehicle in Wollaton Park, Nottingham, on Thursday, but when he returned to his KTM 390 Adventure, the two-wheeled mode of transport was nowhere to be found.

His next leg was set to be through Africa, however he is now stranded in the UK, without any possessions as they were stolen along with his motorbike.

"I was in Nottingham for a biker event and was about to head to Oxford," Mr Alekari said. "I stopped and parked my bike at Wollaton Park.

"I locked the bike up and it was a busy area with children playing so I thought it seemed like a safe place.

