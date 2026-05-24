It comes as a peace deal between the US and Iran was rumoured on Sunday, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted 'good news' was the horizon.

On Sunday, 33 ships were granted passage through the Strait. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Trump has insisted 'time is on our side' when it comes to Iranian negotiations, as the US President revealed that Iran talks are 'proceeding'.

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It comes as Iran's Supreme Leader reportedly insisted that control of the Strait of Hormuz is Iran's 'legal right' - as his nation granted 33 ships passage through Hormuz Strait, the first mass-movement of vessels in recent weeks. In a statement released on Sunday, Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, insisted the management of the Strait of Hormuz was Tehran's "legal right" in order to ensure national security. "Iran's management of Hormuz Strait ends 50 years of insecurity in the Persian Gulf," Iranian news agencies quoted Rezaei as saying. It comes as a peace deal between the US and Iran was rumoured on Sunday, after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted 'good news' was the horizon. Read more: 'Good news' on the horizon, says Rubio amid claims Iran will ‘will surrender uranium stockpile’ under US deal Read more: Russia becoming 'more reckless' as Ukraine war weakens Moscow, warns foreign secretary

"One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal," Trump insisted in the Truth Social post. Picture: Truth Social

"One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. "It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! Outlining details, the US President said "negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner", Trump says he has "informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side". "The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. "They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Members of the Royal Navy on board the RFA Lyme Bay in Gibraltar, a bay-class landing ship dock which is being upgraded by the Royal Navy to add new cutting-edge uncrewed equipment. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, Mr Rubio said there is the chance of "good news" in the coming hours over the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen shipping restrictions in place since April - a move that has sent fuel prices around the world soaring. It comes as two US sources claimed Iran has agreed to surrender its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of what Donald Trump claimed was a “largely negotiated” deal to end the war, according to the New York Times. Vessel tracker showed significant traffic travelling through the Strait for the first time since Iran shut down the key waterway. It resulted in something of a ping pong of words between Iran and the US, with each party threatening the use of force when it came to the management and control of the shipping Strait.

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to board Air Force One at Morristown Airport, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Morristown, N.J. Picture: Alamy