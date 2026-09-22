The social media influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, has been charged with rape, providing liquor to a person under the legal drinking age in the US, and drugging someone for sexual intercourse, according to court records.

Braden Peters has denied the allegations. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Social media influencer “Clavicular”, real name Braden Peters, has been charged with rape, providing liquor to a person under the legal drinking age in the US, and drugging someone for sexual intercourse, according to court records.

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Peters was accused of offences which allegedly occurred in May 2025, according to the charges filed in Orleans District Court in Massachusetts. A spokesperson for Peters slammed the charges as "bogus" and told CBS News that he has not been served with an arrest warrant. The influencer already faces a civil lawsuit which was filed by a woman earlier this year who accused him of having nonconsensual sex with her after serving her several rounds of vodka at his parents' home on Cape Cod. The woman claims she was a minor at the time and has also accused him of injecting her with a non-FDA-approved substance. Peters has denied the allegations. Read more: Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular hospitalised after suspected overdose on livestream Read more: Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular 'investigated' over alleged alligator shooting vid

'Looksmaxxing' streamer Clavicular has been arrested for battery in Florida. pic.twitter.com/MrjlmTHvn8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 27, 2026

The alleged victim was not identified by the criminal charges filed this month. Clavicular has garnered a substantial social media following for content centred around improving physical attractiveness, or “Looksmaxxing”. He was also charged in Florida earlier this year after filming himself shooting at what seemed to be a dead alligator. He subsequently pleaded no contest to unlawfully discharging a firearm in public. After the charges in Massachusetts came to light, Peters shared a video on X that seemed to show his accuser, alongside a handwritten note, in which he claimed: "Happens to all successful young men, people try to come for your money."

A spokesperson for Peters called the charges 'bogus' and said he has yet to be served with an arrest warrant. Picture: Alamy

In April this year, Peters was admitted to hospital following a suspected overdose while livestreaming to followers online. He was later said to be in a stable condition at a hospital in Miami after falling ill during a livestream on the platform Kick on Tuesday, according to the The Hollywood Reporter. Clips from the stream have been circulating on social media where he can be heard saying to a woman: “Holy s*** dude, I'm trying my best, but I'm f***ing destroyed right now.” Another shows one of his friends asking Clavicular if he wants an "addy" - referring to Adderall. The livestream suddenly ended and a video later appeared on X that showed the streamer being carried into a black car as an ambulance arrived. Clavicular is known for 'looksmaxxing' - an online trend where people try to maximise their physical appearance. He has been known to spend hours hitting his jaw with a tiny hammer to put stress on the bone to make it stronger.

Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular (right) hospitalised after suspected overdose on livestream. Picture: Clavicular/Kick

His hospitalisation comes just a few weeks after he was allegedly filmed on an airboat, seemingly unloading a series of bullets into a dead alligator in the Florida Everglades. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed at the time that it was launching an investigation into a video of a man shooting an alligator. The streamer was arrested by police over a separate incident following claims he “instigated” a fight and “posted it on social media to exploit the two women”.

Looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular hospitalised after suspected overdose on livestream. Picture: Clavicular/YouTube