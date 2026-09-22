Converse has pulled an advert after critics claimed it evoked Ku Klux Klan imagery, saying it understands why people found the image "deeply upsetting".

The ad, posted to the company's Instagram account, was criticised after social media users said the lighting on the skirt created the shape of a white KKK hood.

Critics also likened the way the shoes were held in the ad to the dangling feet of a lynching victim.

Converse apologised on Friday, saying the photo had been taken down from its social media platforms and would be removed elsewhere.

The statement also said: "We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong.

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