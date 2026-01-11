Convicted robber absconds from open prison in Kent
Michael Dunn, 53, left HMP Standford Hill on the Isle of Sheppey without permission at around 8.55am on Saturday, Kent Police said
Michael Dunn, 53, left HMP Standford Hill on the Isle of Sheppey without permission at around 8.55am on Saturday, Kent Police said.
He was jailed for six years and four months in September 2023 after pleading guilty to robbery offences in Maidstone.
Dunn was last seen in a grey hoodie, dark bottoms, black trainers and a black hat and scarf, the force said.
It comes after three prisoners absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, on New Year’s Day.
They have since been arrested.
A man jailed for attempted murder who absconded from an open prison was arrested after a 48-hour manhunt this week.
Kieran Cameron was jailed at Plymouth Crown Court after he and a second man, Michael O’Rourke, stabbed a 22-year-old man, who was from Poole, around ten times in February 2016, the Liverpool Echo reports.
The 43-year-old is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for attempted murder in Dorset in 2016.