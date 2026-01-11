A convicted robber has absconded from an open prison in Kent, police say.

Michael Dunn, 53, left HMP Standford Hill on the Isle of Sheppey without permission at around 8.55am on Saturday, Kent Police said.

He was jailed for six years and four months in September 2023 after pleading guilty to robbery offences in Maidstone.

Dunn was last seen in a grey hoodie, dark bottoms, black trainers and a black hat and scarf, the force said.

It comes after three prisoners absconded from HMP Leyhill, in South Gloucestershire, on New Year’s Day.

They have since been arrested.

