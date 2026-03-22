Convicted spies, saboteurs and foreign agents will be subjected to more rigorous supervision after being released from prison, the Government has announced.

Offenders convicted of national security offences must also now serve at least two-thirds of their custodial term, up from half, and must be thoroughly risk assessed by the Parole Board before their release.

They also face being tagged until the end of their term plus an extra year, the Ministry of Justice said.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said: “Those conspiring against this country should see this new measure as a clear warning. Public protection will always come first, and threatening activity by foreign powers will always be punished."

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