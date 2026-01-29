Convicted terrorist jailed over bomb plot to stand in local election
A former Jihadist who was found guilty of taking part in an armed terror plot in Yemen is seeking election as a local Councillor.
Shahid Butt, 60, plotted to bomb the British consulate in Yemen and now wants to become a Birmingham City Councillor.
He claims his extremist past and "colourful life" give him credibility, and make him the perfect candidate to represent his community.
Butt was convicted on terror charges in 1999, having formed an armed gang who were planning to bomb the British consulate, an Anglican church and a Swiss hotel in Yemen.
The group was supposedly radicalised by Islamist cleric Abu Hamza.
Butt insists that he is innocent, and that he was tortured into confessing. He was jailed for five years in Yemen.
Butt is heavily involved in Birmingham's Muslim community, campaigning for young people to turn away from gangs, drugs, extremism, and anti social behaviour.
Grandfather to two girls, he will be one of 20 candidates standing for election as a councillor representing Sparkhill, one of Birmingham's most impoverished areas.
He is running as part of the Independent Candidates Alliance, set up by pro-Gaza activists Akhmed Yakoob and Shakeel Afsar in 2024 to oppose Labour and the right-wing in Birmingham.
He was first jailed in the 1980s in Birmingham for membership of the Lynx gang, a group of mainly Pakistanis who fought racist far right groups in the city.
Speaking about his violent past, Butt said: "I am not a pacifist. If someone attacks me [...] I am not just going to turn the other cheek, I am going to defend myself."
"I will (also) be pre-emptive, as the law advises me, if I feel like my life is threatened, or my family, I will do a pre-emptive strike."
"But does that mean I go around oppressing or bullying people? No, I think that is disgusting."
He claims his colourful past has given him a "PhD in life", and that he can draw on his experiences to unify his community.
"I genuinely believe I can unify and bring people together. Even if we are talking about the far right, if you stick to your guns and stand firm, your enemy will respect you. I believe strongly I can bring people together. I don't have a degree from a university but I do have a phD in life."