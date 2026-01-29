Shahid Butt was jailed in Yemen for leading an armed terror group. Picture: @shahidbutt955, TikTok.

By Tom Layton

A former Jihadist who was found guilty of taking part in an armed terror plot in Yemen is seeking election as a local Councillor.

Shahid Butt, 60, plotted to bomb the British consulate in Yemen and now wants to become a Birmingham City Councillor. He claims his extremist past and "colourful life" give him credibility, and make him the perfect candidate to represent his community. Butt was convicted on terror charges in 1999, having formed an armed gang who were planning to bomb the British consulate, an Anglican church and a Swiss hotel in Yemen. The group was supposedly radicalised by Islamist cleric Abu Hamza. Butt insists that he is innocent, and that he was tortured into confessing. He was jailed for five years in Yemen.

Butt has been accused of leading a terror cell radicalised by Islamist cleric Abu Hamza. Picture: Getty

Butt is heavily involved in Birmingham's Muslim community, campaigning for young people to turn away from gangs, drugs, extremism, and anti social behaviour. Grandfather to two girls, he will be one of 20 candidates standing for election as a councillor representing Sparkhill, one of Birmingham's most impoverished areas. He is running as part of the Independent Candidates Alliance, set up by pro-Gaza activists Akhmed Yakoob and Shakeel Afsar in 2024 to oppose Labour and the right-wing in Birmingham.

Butt is running to represent Sparkhill, one of Birmingham's most diverse areas. Picture: Getty