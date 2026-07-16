Thalha Jubair, 20, and Owen Flowers, 18, are set to be sentenced to 11 years at Woolwich Crown Court on Thursday for what the NCA is calling the “largest criminal prosecution of cyber offenders in UK history”.

The teens had 'talent, skills and potential' but chose 'serious criminality', Paul Foster said. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

A TFL cyber-attack carried out by two teenagers has been described as “the largest and most complex cybercrime investigation ever undertaken” by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

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Thalha Jubair (l) and Owen Flowers (r). Picture: NCA

The attack, which cost London's transport network £29 million, was carried out by members of the criminal group Scattered Spider. Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said the criminal enterprise is responsible for some of “the most serious and damaging cyber-attacks affecting the UK and countries around the world”. As a result of almost two years of “relentless work” by NCA officers working alongside City of London police, Mr Foster said the threat of the organisation has been significantly disrupted and degraded. “Today’s outcome should send a clear message to anyone who believes they can hide behind a keyboard and commit crimes with impunity,” he said. “Cyber criminals are not anonymous; they are not beyond the reach of law enforcement, and if you choose to break the law online, we will work tirelessly to identify you, pursue you, and bring you to justice.”

The 2024 cyber-attack cost London's transport network £29 million. Picture: Getty