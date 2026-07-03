Amongst Ariana Rose's haul included four war medals and a CBE medal belonging to the grandfather of the homeowner she scammed using the housesitting platform

Ariana Rose targeted properties across the UK through the Trusted House Sitters platform. Picture: Warwickshire Police

By Georgia Bell

A conwoman has been jailed for five years for stealing thousands of pounds from unsuspecting homeowners while housesitting and illegally subletting flats to support her “lavish lifestyle”.

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Ariana Rose, 40, carried out a “campaign of dishonest behaviour” over the course of almost a decade, spending the cash she made from fraud and theft to buy designer clothing, champagne and luxury meals, a court heard. The conwoman, formerly known as Sana Ali, repeatedly sublet her flat and house-sat in locations across the country from 2016 to 2025. Rose also targeted properties through the house-sitting platform Trusted House Sitters, where she stole valuables across Warwickshire, Hampshire, Somerset, and Suffolk between July and October 2025. Amongst her haul were a £15,000 bracelet, a Mont Blanc pen, precious Christmas ornaments which the owner had been collecting for 27 years, bottles of Dom Perignon and Pol Roger champagne, a £500 ski jacket, a Le Creuset saucepan. Perhaps most shockingly - Rose pocketed four war medals and a CBE medal belonging to the homeowner’s grandfather. Read more:Pubs win battle with council that tried to remove riverside picnic tables - but police sent to ‘warn’ man who exposed the issue Read more: Hosepipe ban announced for more than a million Brits as UK braces for fresh heatwave

Fake landlord Ariana Rose lived a life of luxury with proceeds of a rental fraud. She even ripped off her friends... https://t.co/RayNssiFyZ pic.twitter.com/P37dwvEuew — CourtNewsUK (@CourtNewsUK) June 26, 2026

She illegally sublet a two-bedroom flat in Manchester between 2016 and 2018 to three people who were under the impression that the owner of the property had given her permission to do so. Rose told tenants to direct complaints to a phony email address she made for the property owner, David Lederer, to keep track of the income she made in rent. Aoibheann Alliot lived in the illegally sub-letted flat between October 2016 and March 2017 and paid Rose a total of £4,340. Ms Alliot described Rose, her “landlady”, as “controlling and irrational”, not permitting her to have guests over and restricting the hours at which she could use the kitchen or shower, according to court documents. Over the course of the time she was living in Mr Lederer’s apartment, Rose made £30,337 in rental payments from unwitting flatmates, the court was told. In August 2017, Mr Lederer issued a notice of possession against Rose, and she stopped paying rent.

Ariana Rose was "controlling and irrational", Southwark Crown Court heard. Picture: Getty

She moved out in June 2018, leaving the property in “an untidy and dirty state”, covered in rubbish and clothing, several plastic bags from expensive boutiques and a hoard of letters which suggested she was in debt. A private prosecution was later launched against Rose by the property administrator, Caroline Tyrrell-Evans, after a flat she lived in in Ladbroke Grove, west London, collected £43,400 in unpaid rent for 15 months between 2023 and 2025. When she vacated the London flat in December 2025, she once again left the flat in a “filthy” state, Southwark Crown Court heard. There was also evidence in the flat of “large amounts of evidence of lavish living”, with one highlight including a receipt for a meal of lobster and champagne at Claridge’s. There is also a suggestion that Rose sublet the Ladbroke Grove property – indicated by her bank statements, which had evidence of income payments totalling £7,400 with the reference “rent” between January 2024 and June 2024.

Among the evidence of Rose's lavish lifestyle was a receipt for lobster and champagne at Claridge's. Picture: Getty