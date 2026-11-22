American rapper Don Toliver's gig at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester has descended into chaos after reports that tear gas was let off in the crowd.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "We're responding to an incident at Co-op Live after a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd at the end of a concert.

The rapper's show was curtailed halfway through on Sunday night, with footage on social media showing clouds of smoke clearing the middle of the gathered attendees.

think this was the moment tear gas was let off in the mosh, crowd parting #dontoliver #Manchester #cooplive pic.twitter.com/bZmb759LAU

"We're safely evacuating attendees supported by emergency services."

They said that no serious injuries have yet been reported.

Reports claim that a concert-goer let off the cannister of the noxious substance, triggering a stampede inside the new arena.

Dozens of ambulances were seen racing to the scene on social media - with thick clouds of smoke were seen inside the arena.

Cops have declared it a major incident, with emergency rescue teams currently working at the site.

Revellers were reportedly seen rubbing their eyes, coughing and panicking as they were led out of the arena.