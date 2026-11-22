Concert-goers tear-gassed at US rapper's Manchester gig with police declaring a major incident
Don Toliver's gig at the Co-op Live arena has descended into chaos, with emergency services swarming the scene
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American rapper Don Toliver's gig at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester has descended into chaos after reports that tear gas was let off in the crowd.
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The rapper's show was curtailed halfway through on Sunday night, with footage on social media showing clouds of smoke clearing the middle of the gathered attendees.
A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "We're responding to an incident at Co-op Live after a substance believed to be tear gas was let off in the crowd at the end of a concert.
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think this was the moment tear gas was let off in the mosh, crowd parting #dontoliver #Manchester #cooplive pic.twitter.com/bZmb759LAU— Tayla Martin (@taylamartin99) November 22, 2026
"We're safely evacuating attendees supported by emergency services."
They said that no serious injuries have yet been reported.
Reports claim that a concert-goer let off the cannister of the noxious substance, triggering a stampede inside the new arena.
Dozens of ambulances were seen racing to the scene on social media - with thick clouds of smoke were seen inside the arena.
Cops have declared it a major incident, with emergency rescue teams currently working at the site.
Revellers were reportedly seen rubbing their eyes, coughing and panicking as they were led out of the arena.