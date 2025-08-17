Home secretary Yvette Cooper has defended her controversial decision to ban Palestine Action, as 60 more people face terrorism charges for allegedly supporting the group. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has defended her controversial decision to ban Palestine Action, as 60 more people face terrorism charges for allegedly supporting the group.

The Home Secretary has called Palestine Action more than "a regular protest group" as she defended her decision to ban the group as a terror organisation. She said protest and free speech remain "an important part of our democracy" which will "always be protected", but argued Palestine Action has carried out "an escalating campaign". Cooper proscribed the group on July 5, following the vandalism of two Voyager aircraft at RAF Brize Norton by a pair of Palestine Action members. The ban meant the direct action group was added to a list of terror groups including the likes of al Qaeda, ISIS and Hezbollah. Membership of, or support for, the group is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The proscription has led to international condemnation, and critics including the UN, Amnesty International and Greenpeace argue it is an overreach that has a chilling effect on free speech. Read more: Land for peace: Russia demands Donbas for ceasefire in Ukraine Read more: Pro-Palestine protesters chanted “RAF shame on you” during air base demonstration

The UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, has described the ban as a "disturbing misuse" of counter-terror laws, calling the Home Office's order "disproportionate and unnecessary". But writing in The Observer, Cooper said: "Some may think it is a regular protest group known for occasional stunts. But that is not the extent of its past activities." Ms Cooper said counterterrorism intelligence showed the organisation passed the tests to be proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act with "disturbing information" about future attacks. "Protecting public safety and national security are at the very heart of the job I do," she said. "Were there to be further serious attacks or injuries, the government would rightly be condemned for not acting sooner to keep people safe." She also said only a tiny minority of people who had protested in support of Palestinian people since the start of the war with Israel had been arrested. "That is why the proscription of this group is not about protest or the Palestinian cause," she said. "In a democracy, lawful protest is a fundamental right but violent criminality is not."