Sir Keir Starmer has made David Lammy deputy prime minister as the Prime Minister continues a major cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Angela Rayner.

According to reports, Yvette Cooper has been moved from Home Secretary to Foreign Secretary with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her.

Mr Lammy will also become Justice Secretary, LBC understands.

Labour has not confirmed the ins and outs this afternoon, but it has been widely reported that the top positions have been filled as part of this major reshuffle.

These are all of the moves that have been speculated so far: