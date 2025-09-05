Cooper, Lammy and Mahmood given new jobs in major Cabinet reshuffle
Sir Keir Starmer has made David Lammy deputy prime minister as the Prime Minister continues a major cabinet reshuffle following the resignation of Angela Rayner.
According to reports, Yvette Cooper has been moved from Home Secretary to Foreign Secretary with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood replacing her.
Mr Lammy will also become Justice Secretary, LBC understands.
Labour has not confirmed the ins and outs this afternoon, but it has been widely reported that the top positions have been filled as part of this major reshuffle.
These are all of the moves that have been speculated so far:
- David Lammy to become Deputy Prime Minister and justice secretary
- Shabana Mahmood to replace Yvette Cooper as Home Secretary
- Ms Cooper will fill Lammy's former post as Foreign Secretary
- And Ms Mahmood, the outgoing Justice Secretary, will take over from Ms Cooper as Home Secretary
Pat McFadden, a senior minister within the Cabinet Office, is taking over a new "super ministry" comprised of the Department for Work and Pensions and the skills remit of the Department for Education, according to sources.
Lucy Powell, the leader of the House of Commons, and Scottish Secretary Ian Murray have already been sacked this afternoon.
On Friday, Ms Rayner resigned from the government after underpaying £40,000 in stamp duty on a flat she bought.
The outgoing deputy Labour leader stepped down after Sir Keir's ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, found that she broke the ministerial code by underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat.