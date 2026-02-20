Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will meet her US counterpart Marco Rubio for talks in Washington after Britain’s Chagos Islands deal was thrown into fresh doubt by Donald Trump.

The UK’s agreement to hand sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius, a move repeatedly criticised by the US president, is likely to be high on the agenda.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump urged Sir Keir Starmer not to “give away Diego Garcia” – an island on the archipelago which is home to a joint UK-US military base – despite Washington signalling its official backing for the deal on Tuesday.

Mr Trump’s latest U-turn on his previous support for the agreement is because of Britain’s refusal to give the White House the green light to use the base or RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire for a potential military campaign against Iran, according to the Times.

The Government’s position is said to be due to concerns over a breach of international law, which does not distinguish between a nation carrying out an attack and one that provides support with “knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act”.

