Yvette Cooper announced the UK would provide an extra £6 million of humanitarian support for Gaza

Yvette Cooper announced the UK would provide an extra £6 million of humanitarian support for Gaza. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will travel to Jordan on Monday as she calls for more aid to reach Gaza following last month’s tentative ceasefire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Cooper announced the UK would provide an extra £6 million of humanitarian support for Gaza in the form of sexual and reproductive healthcare for women and girls provided by the UN Population Fund. She is also expected to visit a warehouse where UK-supplied aid remains stuck waiting to enter Gaza, despite the truce agreed between Israel and Hamas. She said: “Essential UK aid, including food and shelter supplies, is ready and warehouses to go in. Humanitarian support is desperately needed and the people of Gaza cannot afford to wait.“ Read more: Who are the hostages being released today under Trump's Gaza peace deal? Read more: Hurricane Melissa death toll rises to 28 in storm-battered Jamaica

Trucks carrying aid drive through Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"Following the US-led peace process and the plans for a substantial increase in aid for Gaza, we need an increase in crossings, an acceleration in lifting of restrictions and more agencies able to go in with aid. “As well as food aid, we need a rapid increase in shelter kits and medical care. That includes urgently needed maternity support for pregnant women.” Her visit comes as part of a tour of the Middle East aimed at increasing the flow of aid into Gaza. Although more aid is now entering the territory, the Foreign Office said it was still “insufficient to meet needs” and needed to be “rapidly scaled up”. The ceasefire, which came into effect on October 10, has so far proved shaky – with both sides accusing each other of breaching its terms. On October 28, Israel launched fresh strikes on Gaza that killed more than 100 people, following the killing of an Israeli soldier in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, and the incomplete return of hostages. Although all the live hostages taken by Hamas in 2023 have been returned, the group has so far failed to return the remains of the dead, with Israel saying the bodies of three people handed over last week do not belong to any of the hostages. Hamas has blamed widespread devastation and the Israeli military presence for complicating the process, with Oxfam reporting 90% of buildings have been destroyed in Gaza.

Palestinians inspect destroyed houses after Israeli airstrikes, Oct. 29, 2025. At least 100 were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip from late Tuesday to Wednesday, marking the most intense escalation since the ceasefire agreement took place. Picture: Alamy