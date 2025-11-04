Starmer to join Prince William at Cop 30, but Trump will stay home
Prime minister set to join Prince of Wales, but US president will be absent from Brazil
World leaders and climate scientists are set to assemble from next week in Belem, the city on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon for the crucial Cop 30 summit.
Listen to this article
Prince William is already in Brazil, where he has been promoting his Earthshot campaign and has also announced another project aimed at defending the Rainforest.
Read also: Rio to become ‘Earthshot City’ as it prepares to host Prince William's environmental awards
Read also: Prince William ‘deeply proud’ of 'heroes of our times' Earthshot Prize finalists
The Prince of Wales will also attend the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop 30), where he will be joined by delegates from more than 190 nations.
Since 1992, the events have brought together leaders and scientists from across the world to consider what can be done to tackle the climate crisis.
Here are all the key details for the 2025 event.
When is Cop 30?
The 2025 event will be held from Monday, November 10, to Friday, November 21, with launch events planned for November 6 and 7.
Brazil is now busy preparing. Luzilena Silva, a Belem business owner, said: "We have been preparing since last year. We have prepared many things, especially basketry and ceramics.
“We have lots of souvenirs from COP, as well as items that symbolize the Amazon, which people really want.”
Where is Cop 30 taking place?
Cop 30 will be in the Brazilian city of Belem, a decision announced in 2022 by the country’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The choice of location for the event has been a controversial one, with Belem having 2.5 million rough sleepers and facing a battle to provide the infrastructure needed to cater for 50,000 visitors. There have been reported huge spikes in hotel prices for visitors.
Brazil has denied accusations that the staging of Cop 30 will overshadow plans for a road to be built through a nearby stretch of the Amazon, while it is also under pressure to justify its green credentials with the government granting permission for greater oil drilling.
Who will attend?
Donald Trump, a climate change denier, will not attend - and there will be little to no American presence with the president having stopped the US from engaging in climate diplomacy.
British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to join Prince William at a welcome by Mr Da Silva on November 6 and 7.
According to Sky, around 60 world leaders could attend - which is a drop off from the 150 in Dubai for Cop 28 and the 80 last year in Baku.
What is at stake?
The so-called Paris Agreement, struck in 2015, saw countries pledge to try and collectively prevent global temperatures reaching more than 1.5C above pre-industrial times.
However, a decade on, that mark has already been exceeded - with 2024 being the hottest on record. Summer 2025 was the warmest in British history.
World leaders will need to decide how to address this.
There will also be much discussion around renewable energy.
Małgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, senior electricity analyst at Ember, said: “We are seeing the first signs of a crucial turning point.
“Solar and wind are now growing fast enough to meet the world’s growing appetite for electricity.
“This marks the beginning of a shift where clean power is keeping pace with demand growth.”