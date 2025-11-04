Prime minister set to join Prince of Wales, but US president will be absent from Brazil

Prince William is already in Brazil for his Earthshot work. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

World leaders and climate scientists are set to assemble from next week in Belem, the city on the edge of the Brazilian Amazon for the crucial Cop 30 summit.

Donald Trump took the US out of the Paris agreement in 2017 - and then again this year after Joe Biden reversed his decision. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales will also attend the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop 30), where he will be joined by delegates from more than 190 nations. Since 1992, the events have brought together leaders and scientists from across the world to consider what can be done to tackle the climate crisis. Here are all the key details for the 2025 event.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses the media in Belem. Picture: Alamy

When is Cop 30? The 2025 event will be held from Monday, November 10, to Friday, November 21, with launch events planned for November 6 and 7. Brazil is now busy preparing. Luzilena Silva, a Belem business owner, said: "We have been preparing since last year. We have prepared many things, especially basketry and ceramics. “We have lots of souvenirs from COP, as well as items that symbolize the Amazon, which people really want.” Where is Cop 30 taking place? Cop 30 will be in the Brazilian city of Belem, a decision announced in 2022 by the country’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The choice of location for the event has been a controversial one, with Belem having 2.5 million rough sleepers and facing a battle to provide the infrastructure needed to cater for 50,000 visitors. There have been reported huge spikes in hotel prices for visitors. Brazil has denied accusations that the staging of Cop 30 will overshadow plans for a road to be built through a nearby stretch of the Amazon, while it is also under pressure to justify its green credentials with the government granting permission for greater oil drilling.

BELéM, PA - 01.11.2025: LULA INAUGURA TERIMINAL PORTUáRIO EM BELéM - President Lula da Silva and Governor Helder Barbalho inaugurated the Outeiro Port Terminal in Belém on Saturday morning . Picture: Alamy