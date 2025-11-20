A huge fire has broken out during climate negotiations at the UN’s COP30 summit, leading to a full-scale evacuation from the venue in Brazil.

Some first responders reportedly inhaled "toxic fumes" and are now using oxygen masks, according to ambulance staff.

Footage from the scene shows the fire ripping through the venue as fire extinguishers were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Witnesses reported hearing screams as people rushed from the blaze while flames travelled up the walls and ceilings.

Huge columns of smoke were seen billowing from the building in the Brazilian city of Belem on Thursday, as delegates and diplomats were swiftly ushered out.

We’ve just been evacuated from the COP30 Climate negotiations at Belem. We are currently in a safe zone and all accounted for. Hoping everyone is safe. #COP30 pic.twitter.com/GC0hGc3ele

At least two ambulances were seen driving towards the entrance more than 90 minutes after the fire broke out at around 2pm local time.

The fire started in the venue’s Blue Zone and spread to neighbouring pavilions, according to Samuel Rubin, who is running an entertainment and culture pavilion at the summit.

Brazil's tourism minister said no one was hurt and stressed that the fire is now under control.

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed,

But Para state Gov. Helder Barbalho told local media a generator failure or a short circuit in a booth may have started it.

The organisers said the venue would not reopen until at least 8pm local time.

What is Cop30?

Cop30 is the 30th “Conference of Parties”. It is the latest set of UN climate negotiations, which take place every year.

Governments, business leaders, scientists and campaigners will gather this year in the city of Belem in Brazil’s Amazon Rainforest, for two weeks of talks from November 10 to 21.Negotiators will also be seeking to make progress on climate action against a backdrop of global divisions, deepened by the election of US President Donald Trump, record heat and a string of deadly weather events.

With the energy transition moving forward at different speeds across the world, negotiators will focus on how to push forward action and deliver on global commitments to cut planet warming emissions amid increasingly dire warnings over the planet’s future.

Boosting adaptation to climate change and integrating nature more meaningfully into the final agreement will also be front of centre of the talks.