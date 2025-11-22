The UK is among a group of nations that rejected the new draft, which omits any mention of fossil fuels

COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago (C) gestures next to his advisers after the plenary session was interrupted following Colombia's intervention. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

More than 80 countries have demanded a plan to phase out fossil fuels, but the latest COP30 draft deal has ignited anger after all references to fossil fuels were removed from the text.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has backed the final agreement, saying the 193 countries involved “fought hard for this outcome”. But, he warned that the deal “does not have all the ambition we would have wanted”, even as he insisted it “commits to keeping the 1.5C target alive” and launches a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels. The UK is among a group of nations that rejected the new draft, which omits any mention of fossil fuels – despite them being the world’s biggest driver of climate change. Read More: COP30 evacuated as huge blaze rips through venue Read more: Key questions about COP30 UN climate conference answered

Edward Miliband, Britain's Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, speaks during the plenary session of the COP30 earlier this week. Picture: Getty

A letter co-signed by the UK stated: “We express deep concern regarding the current proposal under consideration for a take it or leave it.” An earlier version of the agreement included three possible pathways to phasing out fossil fuels altogether, but that language was removed following resistance from oil-producing nations. COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago suspended the negotiations after a furious intervention from Colombia, which has positioned itself as a leader in reducing fossil-fuel reliance. Colombia’s representative told the plenary that their delegation had raised a point of order but were ignored. “You are leaving us with no other choice but to object,” she said, offering alternative wording that explicitly includes fossil fuels. She added: “This is the COP of truth and trust. You are leaving us with no other option after the procedural issues seen in this plenary.” Her remarks were met with applause. Colombia went on to say the outcome “falls far short of reflecting the magnitude of the challenges that parties – especially the most vulnerable – are confronting on the ground.” The representative argued that parties’ views were “not meaningfully reflected” and that the final document “does not capture the full breadth of positions expressed throughout the negotiations.”