COP31 President Murat Kurum speaks during a closing plenary session at the COP31. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The final draft COP31 proposal has been formally rejected by the EU delegation which expressed its "profound disappointment".

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A new draft deal was released two days after the conference in Antalya, Turkey, was scheduled to end, but had yet to be approved going into this morning. Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien, who is representing the delegation, said the drafts "do not begin to address the climate emergency we face". Mr O'Brien added: "We will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuels." Read more: NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory, Secretary General Mark Rutte said Read more: Workplace disability discrimination cases rise by over 200% in ten years

Chris Bowen, president of COP31 negotiations and minister for climate change and energy of Australia, listens during a closing plenary session. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Negotiations at COP31 had been deadlocked over the wording of the deal, which failed to reference a commitment to reducing the use of fossil fuels. COP31 President Murat Kurum said: The session was repeatedly delayed by last-minute shuttle diplomacy. Other delegations at the venue, where catering outlets and exhibits have already been dismantled, were less sure. Observers to the closed-door talks said Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producer nations had pushed hard in negotiations for keeping fossil fuels out of the text, and carbon removal in. Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Talia, said: "It seems like we are negotiating with the Saudis."