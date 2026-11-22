EU rejects climate draft deal after longest talks in COP history
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The final draft COP31 proposal has been formally rejected by the EU delegation which expressed its "profound disappointment".
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A new draft deal was released two days after the conference in Antalya, Turkey, was scheduled to end, but had yet to be approved going into this morning.
Irish climate minister Darragh O'Brien, who is representing the delegation, said the drafts "do not begin to address the climate emergency we face".
Mr O'Brien added: "We will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuels."
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Negotiations at COP31 had been deadlocked over the wording of the deal, which failed to reference a commitment to reducing the use of fossil fuels.
COP31 President Murat Kurum said:
The session was repeatedly delayed by last-minute shuttle diplomacy.
Other delegations at the venue, where catering outlets and exhibits have already been dismantled, were less sure.
Observers to the closed-door talks said Saudi Arabia and other big oil-producer nations had pushed hard in negotiations for keeping fossil fuels out of the text, and carbon removal in.
Tuvalu's climate minister, Maina Talia, said: "It seems like we are negotiating with the Saudis."
The new draft text followed intensive consultations between Australia, which is leading the talks, Turkey, which is hosting the meeting, and nearly 200 delegations.
Australia's task, supported by Turkey, has been to find a deal that balances the needs of nations most vulnerable to climate change with those whose economies depend on either the production or consumption of fossil fuels.
The country's Climate Change and Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, who is leading negotiations, pushed back on the need to include language on fossil fuels and argued the summit should focus on the move towards clean energy sources.