A report by the United Nations Environment Programme published in October said the world was already set to overshoot 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial times

The Park Fire burns through the night on July 30, 2024 near Chico, California. Picture: David McNew/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Leaders of the COP31 climate summit urged the world to accelerate the fight against global warming as rising temperatures and an increasing number of climate-driven disasters threaten lives and the global economy, as the annual meeting began in Turkey on Monday.

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The comments at the start of the two-week UN conference were an appeal to governments to focus on climate, even as other international crises, from war to soaring inflation and the uncertainty of AI, compete for their attention. "The urgency of this moment must drive us forward," UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell said in prepared remarks for the opening of the event on Turkey's Mediterranean coast, adding that progress so far was "nowhere near fast enough." A report by the United Nations Environment Programme published in October said the world was already set to overshoot 1.5C of warming above pre-industrial times, the threshold set at the 2015 Paris climate summit to avoid the worst consequences of warming. Read more: Thick fog settles across UK with commuters warned to expect disruption Read more: Tech giants Nvidia sees shares drop over 5% overnight after CEO admitted affair with 'Chinese spy'

A car is seen part submerged in floodwater, at Bardney, near Lincoln, after the Barlings Eau broke its banks. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

This year is on track to be one of the four hottest on record, driven by a powerful El Niño, a UN report showed on Monday. 2026 has also stood out with a series of extreme heatwaves across Western Europe and a glacier collapse in Nepal that triggered a catastrophic flood killing more than 1,450 people, with thousands still ​missing. Turkey's COP31 presidency has focused this year's summit on a goal to electrify more than a third of the global economy by 2035, up from around a fifth today. It is asking nations to sign on to a pledge supporting that target. Theoretically, such a goal could help reduce planet-warming emissions by speeding the global shift away from fossil fuel-powered vehicles, furnaces, boilers, cooking stoves, and other greenhouse gas-emitting equipment. "We want people to feel the results of climate talks in daily life: in buildings that use less energy, in clean public transport, in energy they can afford and in new jobs," Turkey's COP31 President Murat Kurum said in prepared remarks.

But climate advocates have criticised the pledge because it does not require the additional electricity to come from low-carbon sources, setting up an early fight over whether electrification alone should count as climate progress. The Iran war has underscored the world's attachment to fossil fuels, as has Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, though some say the wars have also shown the benefits of moving to renewables. The Iran war, now in its ninth month, severely disrupted Middle East oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting fuel prices around the globe and prompting a scramble for new supplies. US President Donald Trump's administration — which is shunning climate talks for the second year running — has encouraged policies maximising oil, gas, and coal production to address the Middle East disruptions.

Giant tabular icebergs are surrounded by ice floes drifting in Vincennes Bay. Picture: Torsten Blackwood - Pool/Getty Images

South Korea, India, Thailand and other Asian nations, meanwhile, have also increased their reliance on coal or taken steps to boost coal-fired power generation. "A lot of people who previously might have been embarrassed to argue for continuing very high use of fossil fuel are now feeling empowered to make that case," said John Holdren of Harvard University, who was a science adviser to Barack Obama when he was US president. At the same time, the deployment of renewable energy has also risen, driven by surging exports of cheap clean tech from China, cheering advocates for ambitious climate action. Stiell told the summit renewables were the clear answer to improving energy security.

In this aerial view fingers of meltwater flow from the melting Isunnguata Sermia glacier descending from the Greenland Ice Sheet. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty