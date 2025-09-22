All traffic at Denmark’s Copenhagen Airport has been halted after drones were spotted in the sky.

At least 35 flights were forced to divert to other airports, the tracker added.

All flights were suspended as of 20:26 local time (18:26pm GMT) according to FlightRadar.

Between two and four “large” drones were sighted near the international airport, a police spokesperson said.

#BREAKING : Copenhagen's airspace has been closed due to multiple drones spotted near the city's airport. Danish police had reported 2-3 drones in the area. All take-offs and landings at Copenhagen Airport have been suspended since 20:26 local time. Over 35 flights diverted.

Two people were also arrested at Oslo airport following drone sightings, although the two incidents are not believed to be linked.

This latest incident comes after a slew of European airports, including London's Heathrow, faced disruption after a cyber attack ground check-in systems to a halt.

Flights have been delayed and cancelled from the major London airport since Saturday because its automatic check-in systems were hit by "technical issues".

Brussels and Berlin airports were also impacted after software provider Collins Aerospace, which works for several airlines at airports worldwide, had its systems infiltrated by cyber criminals.

Passengers were met with queues, delays and confusion, as airport staff were forced to carry out check-in and boarding operations manually.

The disruption continued this morning, with flights from Heathrow to Stuttgart, Dublin and Zurich currently showing as delayed.

Brussels Airport said it had "no indication yet" when the system would be operational again and requested airlines to suspend half its departing flights for today.