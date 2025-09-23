Drone sightings cause travel chaos at two major European airports - as police probe 'link'
Police are investigating the possible link between drone sightings near two major European airports.
Copenhagen and Oslo Airports were forced to shut temporarily after sightings of the devices halted all take-offs and landings.
Copenhagen - the busiest in the Nordic region - said it reopened early on Tuesday for nearly four hours after between two and four “large” drones were seen.
Norway's Oslo Airport also re-opened after it had shut its airspace.
"The police have launched an intensive investigation to determine what kind of drones these are," Copenhagen Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jakob Hansen told reporters.
"The drones have disappeared and we have not taken any of them," he added.
Hansen said authorities in Denmark and Norway would cooperate to determine whether there was a link between the two incidents.
The airspace at Oslo airport in Norway was reopened by 3:22am, a spokesperson for Norwegian airport operator Avinor said in a statement.
It had been shut since midnight due to a drone observation, with all flights diverted to the nearest airport.
Danish police said earlier on Monday that two or three large drones had been seen flying near Copenhagen's airport, closing it to all traffic.
The airport halted operations at 8:26 pm on Monday, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar. Around 50 flights were diverted to alternate airports, FlightRadar said on X.