Two male police officers who were branded “sexist” and suspended for taking a selfie with a female celebrity have won £50,000 in a sex discrimination case.

PC Steven Jones and PC Greg Tunnock were discriminated against by police chiefs after they were punished for approaching singer Tallia Storm for a picture while on the job, a tribunal found. The pair had been on patrol together outside Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh when they spotted the 26-year-old singer by the building. One of Storm’s friends videoed the interaction, later posting it to her TikTok.

A tribunal found that Scottish Police chiefs feared PC Jones and PC Tunnock “could be perceived as sexist by having a picture taken with a female celebrity” after an inspector told them in a meeting that “the matter was likely to be viewed negatively by senior management...because of the history of the department”. After the footage emerged, now-retired Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie wanted to show he was taking “active steps to stamp out” sexism and made a “knee-jerk reaction” to penalise them, it was heard. Read more: MPs blast 'two-tier justice system' after suspended Labour councillor cleared of encouraging violent disorder Read more: Police officers spotted ‘removing flag’ were ‘putting up anti-vandal cameras’

