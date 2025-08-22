Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "astonished" to have been described by Nicola Sturgeon in her book as exuding "sneering superiority". Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Jeremy Corbyn has said he is "astonished" to have been described by Nicola Sturgeon in her book as exuding "sneering superiority".

The former First Minister made the claims in her new memoir, saying the former Labour leader had an ‘aure of aloofness’ and a ‘sneering superiority’ - particularly around women. In her memoir, Frankly, which was published earlier this month, Ms Sturgeon wrote of Mr Corbyn: "I never warmed to Corbyn. "I met him a few times during his leadership of the Labour Party and he exuded the same aura of aloofness and sneering superiority that I have detected in many men on the far left over the years, particularly around women." Read more: Nicola Sturgeon accuses JK Rowling of 'punching down' on trans people Read more: Putin is 'trying to wriggle out of meeting', Zelenskyy claims as Kremlin insists Russia is ready for peace talks

Jeremy Corbyn addresses a picket at the Village Hotel. Picture: Getty

But speaking in Glasgow on Friday, Jeremy Corbyn said the ex-Scottish first minister should "get over it,” before inviting her for a cup of tea. Attending a protest for striking workers at the Village Hotel on the southside of Glasgow, Mr Corbyn expressed shock at the comments. "I'm astonished she should say that," he said. "I really am. Nicola, if you're watching this: get over it. Just get over it. "I thought you and I got on quite well when I was leader of the opposition and you were leader of the SNP. "In fact, I seem to remember some quite convivial conversations with you. "Can't we have some more of those? I don't sneer at anybody, and certainly not at you." Mr Corbyn praised Ms Sturgeon, describing her as "clear, determined and very efficient" as first minister and leader of the SNP. He added: "I treated her with respect and, to be quite honest, she also treated me with respect at the meetings we had. "So, Nicola, again, if you're watching this, let's have a cup of tea, and by the way I want to get a copy of your book as well."

'I've bought Harry Potter books for all the young people in my life and I will continue.'



'What I regret is someone in her position appearing to punch down at trans people.'



After JK Rowling criticised her book, @IainDale asks @NicolaSturgeon for her message to the author. pic.twitter.com/TbNY6EAw0j — LBC (@LBC) August 21, 2025

Mr Corbyn is not the first high-profile figure criticised by Ms Sturgeon, who told LBC’s Iain Dale that Harry Potter author JK Rowling is 'punching down on Trans people'. Ms Rowling has been a long-time critic of Ms Sturgeon and her views on gender self-ID. In her near-3000-word review of Frankly, published on her own website, the billionaire author accused the former first minister, who passed gender reform legislation at Holyrood, of holding "luxury beliefs" that have caused "real, lasting harm" to women. Responding to this, Ms Sturgeon told Iain Dale: "I've bought the Harry Potter books for all the young people in my life and I'll continue to do so. She's entitled to her views," she said."Someone in her position appears to be punching down on trans people."

On Friday, Mr Corbyn arrived in Glasgow looking set to campaign for his new unnamed political party, which is currently running under the title Your Party. Asked if his party represented a threat to Scottish Labour and Anas Sarwar's bid to become first minister, Mr Corbyn said those in Labour had to "ask themselves some very hard questions about what this (UK) Labour Government is actually doing". He also rejected claims from the Scottish Labour leader that he was a "distraction" who could help keep the SNP in power, saying: "I'm sorry Anas would say that. I don't think my presence here is a distraction. "I'm here to support the picket this evening, I'm here to go to Music for the Many, I'm doing an event at the Edinburgh Festival tomorrow and, you know what, I'm delighted to be here in Scotland."

