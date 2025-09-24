Mr Corbyn is urging backers of the new party to turn their support into real membership.

Ex-Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Announces New Party's Inaugural Conference. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Jeremy Corbyn has apologised to supporters for “all the confusion” as he officially re-launched Your Party’s membership portal, following a public spat with fellow founding member Zarah Sultana.

In a video posted to X, the former Labour leader urged supporters of the new party to "get on with it" and turn their support into real membership. It comes after Mr Corbyn last week said he was seeking legal advice after his co-leader, Zarah Sultana, sent an "unauthorised email" from Your Party's account, inviting its supporters to become paid members, reportedly without his knowledge. This caused an unsavoury public row to break out between the pair which saw Ms Sultana accuse Mr Corbyn of overseeing a "sexist boys' club".

There is an alternative to austerity, poverty and war.



We are that alternative. Let's build it, together.



Become a member of Your Party at https://t.co/x66FtK2dyZ today!

Yet, it appears Mr Corbyn is making efforts to move past the “commotion” of last week with the announcement. He said: “We’ve had some fraught days in the last week, as you will no doubt be aware, and to be honest we haven’t covered ourselves in glory. “But what is most important is this. We all agree about the plans for the conference and the roadmap to get to it.” While photos and video of Ms Sultana were featured in the video, any direction mention of the Coventry MP was notably absent, with Mr Corbyn referring only to “other Independent Alliance MPs”. Speaking in the video, Mr Corbyn said the party would "belong to the grassroots", with members at the forefront of making key decisions and electing the leadership.

MP Zarah Sultana Speaks At Your Party Rally. Picture: Getty