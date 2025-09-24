Jeremy Corbyn relaunches Your Party membership portal after feud, admitting 'we haven’t covered ourselves in glory'
Mr Corbyn is urging backers of the new party to turn their support into real membership.
Jeremy Corbyn has apologised to supporters for “all the confusion” as he officially re-launched Your Party’s membership portal, following a public spat with fellow founding member Zarah Sultana.
In a video posted to X, the former Labour leader urged supporters of the new party to “get on with it” and turn their support into real membership.
It comes after Mr Corbyn last week said he was seeking legal advice after his co-leader, Zarah Sultana, sent an “unauthorised email” from Your Party’s account, inviting its supporters to become paid members, reportedly without his knowledge.
This caused an unsavoury public row to break out between the pair which saw Ms Sultana accuse Mr Corbyn of overseeing a “sexist boys’ club”.
Yet, it appears Mr Corbyn is making efforts to move past the “commotion” of last week with the announcement.
He said: “We’ve had some fraught days in the last week, as you will no doubt be aware, and to be honest we haven’t covered ourselves in glory. “But what is most important is this. We all agree about the plans for the conference and the roadmap to get to it.”
While photos and video of Ms Sultana were featured in the video, any direction mention of the Coventry MP was notably absent, with Mr Corbyn referring only to “other Independent Alliance MPs”.
Speaking in the video, Mr Corbyn said the party would "belong to the grassroots", with members at the forefront of making key decisions and electing the leadership.
Participation in the membership scheme will allow supporters to attend the Your Party conference, taking place in Liverpool on 29 and 30 November.
Membership costs range from £1.50 to £100 per month, with a total of 13,000 members to be selected at random to attend the two-day conference.
This comes as Ms Sultana acknowledged on Sunday people felt “demoralised” after the row over her push for members to sign up to Your Party.
“For the sake of the party, and as an act of good faith, I will not be pursuing legal proceedings despite the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against me,” she wrote in a statement posted on X.
“I know many people are feeling demoralised – I share that feeling. We find ourselves in a regrettable situation, but my motivation has always been to ensure the collective strength of our movement, put members first and build the genuinely democratic conference and socialist party we so urgently need.
“I am determined to reconcile and move forward. I am engaged in ongoing discussions with Jeremy, for whom, like all socialists of my generation, I have nothing but respect.”