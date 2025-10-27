The hard-left MPs announced that more than 20,000 people's data was lost after Ms Sultana launched a membership portal on September 18.

Jeremy Corbyn said there is now a “frustratingly difficult” issue around the personal information and donations of paid-up supporters. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have admitted losing access to the data of tens of thousands of Your Party members.

Zarah Sultana launched a membership portal without permission during a row with Mr Corbyn and other MPs in the hard-Left grouping. Picture: Getty

Six days later, the former Labour leader "made amends" with Ms Sultana and released a new membership portal created by his team. But the party now says it has lost the personal information and donations of those supporters who used the initial portal. Donations gathered from the first portal currently sit in a bank account run by MOU Operations Ltd, a group set up to support the party's launch. However, MOU had not been told about the launch of Mr Corbyn’s second portal, with directors reportedly "blindsided' by the action. Bosses are now holding emergency meetings to discuss the the organisation's legal and financial responsibilities. In an email sent to supporters on Monday, Your Party said: "We’ve come up against an issue that has proved frustratingly difficult to solve. "Many of you joined Your Party via the membership portal promoted by Zarah on Sept 18. If that applies to you, you are a member of Your Party. "But because your membership data is held by the company that took your payment, MOU Operations Ltd, we have had no way to access it or integrate you into our membership portal."

📢 Important announcement for Your Party members who signed up on the 18th September portal promoted by Zarah 📢



Please transfer your membership to our portal now using this link: https://t.co/M1n8ZyFKw7



More details below 🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/bARVGpsaDi — Your Party (@thisisyourparty) October 26, 2025