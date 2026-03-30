A British satellite earth station is set to play a role in NASA launching its Artemis II mission to the Moon.

The spacecraft is due to set off from the US in early April, which would see astronauts fly around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.

The Artemis II launch from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida must take place between Wednesday and next Monday or it will have to wait until the end of the month for another chance.

Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston, Cornwall, will help to track the Orion spacecraft as it travels around the Moon and back to Earth.

The satellite and space company has been involved in events such as broadcasting the Apollo 11 Moon landing to the world in 1969, and landing a commercial spacecraft on the Moon for the first time.

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