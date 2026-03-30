Cornish earth station to support Nasa’s Artemis II Moon mission
The spacecraft is due to set off from the US in early April, which would see astronauts fly around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years
A British satellite earth station is set to play a role in NASA launching its Artemis II mission to the Moon.
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The spacecraft is due to set off from the US in early April, which would see astronauts fly around the Moon for the first time in more than 50 years.
The Artemis II launch from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida must take place between Wednesday and next Monday or it will have to wait until the end of the month for another chance.
Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston, Cornwall, will help to track the Orion spacecraft as it travels around the Moon and back to Earth.
The satellite and space company has been involved in events such as broadcasting the Apollo 11 Moon landing to the world in 1969, and landing a commercial spacecraft on the Moon for the first time.
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In 2022, the site previously provided critical communication and tracking support for Nasa’s Artemis I.
Matthew Cosby, chief technology officer of the Goonhilly Earth Station, said: “Artemis II marks a significant milestone in humanity’s return to the Moon, and we’re proud that the capabilities developed here in Cornwall are contributing to that mission.
“From our site, we will support tracking of the Orion spacecraft, showcasing our readiness for future crewed Artemis missions.
“At the same time, we are positioning the UK to play a key role in Nasa’s longer-term Moon to Mars exploration strategy.”
Goonhilly is also working with the UK Space Agency and Nasa to explore solutions for near-real time space weather measurements.
Baroness Lloyd, the UK government minister responsible for space, added: “From broadcasting the Apollo 11 Moon landing to the world in 1969, to now supporting Nasa’s return to the Moon with Artemis II, Goonhilly’s rich heritage in space communication continues to inspire.
“It’s fantastic to see Cornwall once again at the heart of a truly historic moment in human spaceflight.
“This partnership with Nasa shows what British expertise and innovation can achieve on the world stage, while creating opportunities for skilled jobs and growth right here in the UK.”