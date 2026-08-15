The PM has pledged to keep looking at the impact of second homes and holiday lets on the county

Prime Minister Andy Burnham Continues National Tour With A Visit To Cornwall. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham has said an overnight visitor levy could be a “major game changer” for Cornwall, as he pledged to keep looking at the impact of second homes and holiday lets on the county.

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Speaking during a visit to Colwyn Farm near Truro on Saturday, Mr Burnham said homes lying empty for parts of the year risked hurting local businesses, pubs and high streets - while residents continued to shoulder the cost of services through council tax. He said: “The risk to the economy here is those homes staying vacant for chunks of the year, because then there aren’t people supporting the local businesses. “So it’s how do you create a regime that means the impact of second homes isn’t then felt in the real economy and on the high street and in the pubs?” Read more: Government needs to win back trust of farmers, says Andy Burnham Read more: Burnham announces £65million support package for farmers to manage drought pressures

Homes overlooking the harbour in St Ives, Cornwall. Picture: Getty

The comments come amid concerns over housing affordability in Cornwall, where holiday lets and second homes have been blamed for reducing the number of homes available to local people. Mr Burnham said Cornish MPs had made representations to him about the “housing crisis as it’s particularly felt in this part of the world”. He added: “We’ll keep looking at those issues.” Mr Burnham said he was open to giving Cornwall the power to introduce a levy on overnight visitors as part of a devolution agreement.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham sees potatoes being sorted during a visit to F G Pryor & Son Ltd, Colwyn Farm near Truro, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy

He said tourists were already used to paying similar charges across Europe, and argued local residents should not be expected to fund infrastructure alone. “I don’t think people resent the idea of a few extra pounds on a hotel bill or an Airbnb bill because you’re using the services,” he said. “And it’s not fair actually to pay for all of the services and infrastructure from council tax because that’s a burden that residents can’t carry on their own.” He added: “I think it could be a major game changer in Cornwall, if it’s pitched the right way."

Mr Burnham said he remained in favour of a combined authority model, but would be willing to agree a Cornwall-specific devolution deal if the county’s political leaders backed it. He urged Cornwall Council’s leader and the county’s six MPs to agree a cross-party position and come forward with a proposal. He said: 'Come to Number 10 North, let’s get around the table and let’s thrash out a devolution deal for Cornwall.” Mr Burnham said a larger authority could potentially take on more powers more quickly, but insisted he wanted to give Cornwall “the best I can”. “I want growth in every postcode, good growth in every postcode, and that is true of every postcode in Cornwall,” he said. He said a devolution deal could help unlock housing delivery, public land and investment - and claimed it could stop Cornwall being “passed around pillar to post” between Westminster departments.

The PM has invited Cornish MPs to Number 10 North to discuss a devolution deal. Picture: Alamy