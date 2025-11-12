Coronation Street star hospitalised after he’s ‘nearly killed’ by monkey
Liam Scholes, 22, who previously played Eli Higginson on the soap opera, took to Instagram to tell fans of the horror attack.
A Coronation Street star has taken to hospital after being attacked by a monkey while on holiday.
Listen to this article
Liam Scholes, 22, who previously played Eli Higginson on the soap opera, took to Instagram to tell fans of the horror attack.
He posted a video showing him lying in a hospital bed with an IV drip in his hand.
In a caption accompanying the post, he wrote: "When you nearly get killed by a monkey in the desert... game is over wait for the reel guys... just you wait,"as he added a series of crying emojis.
Thanking his girlfriend, he wrote: “Rosin Riley my very own life saver.”
In another post on his stories, Liam included an update from his mother Nicola, with pictures of the rest of his family meeting the animals.
Read more: Martin Kemp rushed to hospital after chainsaw accident at home
Read more: Amanda Barrie says she feared she would be sacked from Coronation Street over her sexuality
She said: “Liam doesn't have the same monkey appeal as the rest of the Scholes clan.”
After Coronation Street, Liam has gone on to play Noel McManus.
He broke up with his ex-girlfriend of two-years and Coronation Street co-star Elle Mulvaney last year.
The split happened “very suddenly”, a source told the Sun.
The source said: “Elle and Liam were loves young dream and did everything together.
“Their split has really shocked their co-stars and family and no one knows exactly what happened.
"It was all very sudden and they have both made it clear to pals it would take a miracle for them to get back together again."