A Coronation Street star has taken to hospital after being attacked by a monkey while on holiday.

Liam Scholes, 22, who previously played Eli Higginson on the soap opera, took to Instagram to tell fans of the horror attack.

He posted a video showing him lying in a hospital bed with an IV drip in his hand.

In a caption accompanying the post, he wrote: "When you nearly get killed by a monkey in the desert... game is over wait for the reel guys... just you wait,"as he added a series of crying emojis.

Thanking his girlfriend, he wrote: “Rosin Riley my very own life saver.”

In another post on his stories, Liam included an update from his mother Nicola, with pictures of the rest of his family meeting the animals.

Read more: Martin Kemp rushed to hospital after chainsaw accident at home

Read more: Amanda Barrie says she feared she would be sacked from Coronation Street over her sexuality