Coronation Street star Stephanie Cole dies aged 84
Her agent paid tribute to an "extraordinary talent" with a "long and distinguished career"
Stephanie Cole, best known for roles in Coronation Street and Doc Martin, has died at the age of 84.
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The actress passed away on Friday morning after living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years, her agent said in a statement.
She was best known for her roles in Coronation Street, Waiting For God and Open All Hours.
The star also gave memorable performances in the prisoner-of-war drama Tenko, A Bit Of A Do and Doc Martin.
A statement from her agent John Grant, on behalf of her family, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Cole, OBE.
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“She passed away this morning at the age of 84.
“Stephanie had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years.
“Stephanie was an extraordinary talent whose long and distinguished career included many iconic performances in theatre and television.
“She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama.
“She will also be remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities.
“During this incredibly difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy.”
Born in Solihull, Warwickshire, Cole trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School after making her stage debut at the age of 17 – playing the 90-year-old medium Madame Arcati in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit.
In 2004, she returned to the same role aged 63 when the play was revived at the West End’s Savoy Theatre.
One of her other best-known screen roles was playing Dr Beatrice Mason in the drama Tenko, which ran from 1981 until 1985 and followed the lives of British women in Singapore after the Japanese invasion and their consequent confinement in a Japanese prisoner of war camp.
During the same time, Cole also played Delphine Featherstone, nicknamed The Black Widow, in the BBC comedy Open All Hours.
In 1988, she also joined the likes of Thora Hird, Maggie Smith, Julie Walters and Patricia Routledge in the first season of Talking Heads – performing the role of Muriel.
Her other notable roles include in Still Open All Hours, in which she reprised her Open All Hours character Mrs Featherstone, The Cleaner and Gentleman Jack.
She won the British Comedy Award for best actress for 1990s sitcom Waiting For God, about residents of a retirement home.
Later roles also came in Doctors, Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, Coronation Street, Inside No 9 and The Cleaner.In 2005, she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for her services to drama, elderly people, and to mental health charities.
Cole also had an extensive career in the theatre, with roles in King Lear, A Passionate Woman, Noises Off and Talking Heads: A Cream Cracker Under The Settee.
Michelle Dyson, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Society, said: “We are deeply saddened by the news that Stephanie Cole has died with dementia.
"Stephanie brought joy to millions through a remarkable career spanning decades, and our thoughts are with her family, friends and all those who loved her.
“It is heartbreaking that her later years were impacted by dementia, the UK’s biggest killer. Dementia devastates lives, but a problem of this scale won’t go away on its own.
"We need everyone talking about it and working together to create a future where dementia no longer devastates lives.“
Anyone affected by dementia can contact Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456 or visit alzheimers.org.uk for expert advice and support.”