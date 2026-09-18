Her agent paid tribute to an "extraordinary talent" with a "long and distinguished career"

Stephanie Cole was known for roles in Doc Martin and Coronation Street. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Stephanie Cole, best known for roles in Coronation Street and Doc Martin, has died at the age of 84.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress passed away on Friday morning after living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years, her agent said in a statement. She was best known for her roles in Coronation Street, Waiting For God and Open All Hours. The star also gave memorable performances in the prisoner-of-war drama Tenko, A Bit Of A Do and Doc Martin. A statement from her agent John Grant, on behalf of her family, said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Stephanie Cole, OBE. Read more: Coronation Street star Alan Rothwell dies aged 89 following short illness Read more: Artificial intelligence 'won't destroy humanity', AI actress Tilly Norwood tells LBC News

Her agent paid tribute to an "extraordinary talent" with a "long and distinguished career". Picture: PA

“She passed away this morning at the age of 84. “Stephanie had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some years. “Stephanie was an extraordinary talent whose long and distinguished career included many iconic performances in theatre and television. “She brought joy to millions through her many much-loved roles in sitcom and drama. “She will also be remembered for her tireless work supporting mental health charities. “During this incredibly difficult time, the family kindly requests privacy.”

tephanie Cole (left) outside the Japanese Embassy in London, where she called for an apology from the Japanese for its treatment of British prisoners during World War II, via a letter addressed to the Empress Michiko. Picture: Alamy

Born in Solihull, Warwickshire, Cole trained at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School after making her stage debut at the age of 17 – playing the 90-year-old medium Madame Arcati in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit. In 2004, she returned to the same role aged 63 when the play was revived at the West End’s Savoy Theatre. One of her other best-known screen roles was playing Dr Beatrice Mason in the drama Tenko, which ran from 1981 until 1985 and followed the lives of British women in Singapore after the Japanese invasion and their consequent confinement in a Japanese prisoner of war camp. During the same time, Cole also played Delphine Featherstone, nicknamed The Black Widow, in the BBC comedy Open All Hours. In 1988, she also joined the likes of Thora Hird, Maggie Smith, Julie Walters and Patricia Routledge in the first season of Talking Heads – performing the role of Muriel.

From left, Elizabeth Chambers, Stephanie Cole, Ann Bell, Jean Anderson, Emily Bolton, Claire Oberman and Elspet Gray during rehearsals in Singapore for the BBC TV series 'Tenko', about female prisoners of war in the second world war. Pictured in 1984. Picture: Alamy